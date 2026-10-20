Blake Shelton Delivers Laughs With Funny Paul Overstreet Story During Surprise Hall of Fame Appearance

With a career dating back to the 1980s, Paul Overstreet not only fashioned a lasting career in country music, but he watched the genre change numerous times. While it was only natural for the genre to expand and grow over the years, Overstreet remained a keeper of that classic country sound. And it was that sound that helped him write hits like “On the Other Hand” and “Same Ole Me.” It was also that talent that gained him a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Celebrating his life and success, Overstreet was shocked when Blake Shelton appeared on stage to honor his induction.

During the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, the Country Music Hall of Fame took a moment to highlight the life, career, and legacy of Overstreet. While a famed songwriter, he also fashioned a solo career that included Sowin’ Love and Love Is Strong. But when Shelton had the chance to celebrate Overstreet, he didn’t focus on the hit songs, but on the night a young fan got to meet his hero.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recalling a time when his friends bought him tickets to see Overstreet in 1993, Shelton never forgot traveling to the Oklahoma State Fair. And much to his surprise, he even got the opportunity to meet the singer. It was at that moment that he made a promise to himself. “If I could ever make it someday and get a record deal, make an album, I hope I could get a Paul Overstreet song. I really did. And I talked about it a lot because Bobby Braddock was producing my records early on and I was always looking for a Paul Overstreet song.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Had a Colorful Explanation for Missing Wife Gwen Stefani’s Opening Night at the Sphere]

Blake Shelton Finally Got His Paul Overstreet Song

Wanting nothing more than to record an Overstreet song, Shelton admitted he would go crazy thinking about it. “I wonder what it’ll be? What will it be like when I get my Paul Overstreet song? Because he writes these songs that are so lyrically just Grammy award-winning songs. I mean, ‘Forever and Ever, Amen,’ ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’”

Having written more than a few classics, Overstreet’s talent eventually turned to Shelton. And for Shelton, he finally got his song. But he insisted, “I never dreamed that my Paul Overstreet song would be a song called ‘Some Beach.’”

Play video

“Some Beach” might have surprised Shelton, but it didn’t shock Overstreet when the song hit No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It peaked in the Top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100. But even with all the success of “Some Beach,” Shelton was thrilled to just add his name to the career of Overstreet.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)