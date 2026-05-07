Blake Shelton Had a Colorful Explanation for Missing Wife Gwen Stefani’s Opening Night at the Sphere

Meeting in 2014 on the set of The Voice, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating the following year before tying the knot at his Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. Already massive superstars in their own right, the pair have collaborated on multiple projects, including the No. 1 Country Airplay duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”.

Videos by American Songwriter

This month, the musical power couple are fronting competing Las Vegas residencies, with Shelton headlining eight nights at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Meanwhile, Stefani reunited with her No Doubt bandmates on Wednesday (May 6) for the first of 18 shows at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. While the “God’s Country” crooner, 49, would have loved to support his wife during this incredible career milestone, it just wasn’t feasible—and Shelton knew exactly who to blame.

Blake Shelton Blames Manager For Missing Gwen Stefani’s Sphere Debut

Taking the stage Wednesday night at The Colosseum, Blake Shelton clarified the reason behind his absence from Gwen Stefani’s first extended run of shows with No Doubt in nearly 14 years.

“My wife came to town. She’s here,” said the five-time Entertainer of the Year. “I mean, she’s not here. She’s over there at the other venue. What kind of a d—head books us on the exact same nights every single night?”

👀 Blake Shelton had some choice words to say about his conspicuous absence from the opening night of Gwen Stefani's No Doubt residency at the Las Vegas Sphere!



Credit: Instagram/JPasc24 pic.twitter.com/hxIo57oULe — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

As the crowd laughed, Shelton continued, “I think my manager did that. He’s here, isn’t he? Sorry, Narvel.” (He was referring to Narvel Blackstock, ex-husband of Reba McEntire and former father-in-law of Kelly Clarkson.)

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals His All-Time Favorite Gwen Stefani Songs—Including One He Didn’t Know Was a Cover]

Friendly Competition in the Shelton-Stefani Household

With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani each helming their own Las Vegas shows a mile apart, it’s more than just ticket sales on the line.

“That’ll be interesting because I’ll be in direct competition with my wife,” the country singer told People in January. “I’m excited about that because I know there’ll be probably a little bit of trash talking.”

Of course, he conceded, the Sphere can hold more than 20,000 fans, whereas only about 4,000 can fit into The Colosseum.

“Whether we both sell out, there’s a big difference in selling out the Sphere and selling out Caesars, so she’ll have that over my head,” Shelton said.

Laughing, he added, “Yeah, it’s not very friendly when it’s absolute a– kicking.”

Featured image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards