“I Can Die on That Hill”: Luke Bryan Thinks He Should’ve Been Sexiest Man Alive Instead of Blake Shelton

What does it take to become the sexiest man alive? Well, ask Blake Shelton. Back in 2017, People magazine revealed its list of the sexiest men at the time. And sitting at the top of the list was Shelton. Although many women around the country would agree, it seems that Luke Bryan was confused by the title. Even with Shelton winning the title nearly a decade ago, it remains a constant memory for Bryan, who declared, “I am better looking.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Are Ya’ll Okay? video series, Bryan was asked to name the topic that he was willing to die for. Not needing much time to ponder on the question, he answered, “I am better looking than Blake Shelton.” If that wasn’t enough, the country singer insisted, “[I] should have won PEOPLE’s sexiest man. I can die on that hill.”

[RELATED: 3 Luke Bryan Album Cuts That Should Have Been Singles]

The Only Reason Luke Bryan Continues To Work In Country Music

Although Bryan believed he was better looking than Shelton, fans had their own opinion. Comments included:

“It’s uncanny. You two look like twins !! Who’s your daddy?” “Is this…..not Blake Shelton?” “There is no waaaaaay remotely possible that you are better looking than Blake Shelton….and he’s way more talented by far.” “That is more like a slope to die on I fear. At stage 5 on life support.” “Definitely Luke Bryan you are better looking than Blake Shelton.” “Sorry Luke. Blake is 100 times better looking and singer than you.”

While fans are split between who is better looking, the competition continues between Bryan and Shelton. And for those who believe that a little competition is good for the soul, Bryan once claimed he would have retired if it weren’t for the singer. “That’s the only reason that I’m still in the game of country music, to stay ahead.”

Adding another chapter to their friendship, Bryan suggested that he had an agreement with Shelton. “I thought he was retiring – he’s back putting songs out. It’s not the deal we had.”

Bryan may never get the Sexiest Man Alive title, but that doesn’t seem to stop him from campaigning for it. And judging by his latest comments, he still believes he has a strong case for that People magazine honor.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel)