Born 116 Years Ago Today in the Heart of the Ozarks, the Pioneering Country Legend Who Helped Shape Regional Music

In country music history, there are plenty of hidden figures who greatly influenced the genre’s development, especially before it became commercialized. Born on July 14, 1910, Slim Wilson is one such figure. The multi-hyphenate was part of one of the first generations of talent to make a living in country music. His stint as a radio and TV personality and musician helped get country music off the ground in the Ozarks and, eventually, around the world. Learn more about Wilson’s integral yet underdiscussed career below.

Slim Wilson and His Impact on Country Music

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Wilson was born in Christian County, Missouri, to a musical family. Their talent was known to their neighbors, who would listen in to their jam session on a telephone party line. That, on top of winning local competitions, gave Wilson the stepping stones to becoming a radio talent.

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Wilson is most known for his contributions to country radio. He was a part of The Goodwill Trio with his sister Vancie as “Aunt Martha” and her son, Herschel “Junior” Haworth, on KWTO. This made him a regional name.

Elsewhere during his radio career, he gave legendary guitarist and producer Wesley “Speedy” West his famous nickname, lent his talents to many combinations, including Slim And Shorty and The Tall Timber Trio. All of these collaborations were formidable in country’s rise as a commercial business.

KWTO was also known for launching stars like Porter Wagoner, Les Paul, Chet Atkins, and The Browns, putting Wilson in good company.

Wilson’s Music and TV Career

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Wilson didn’t have an extensive recording career, but he did well with the releases he did have. His most famous effort was a posthumous album titled The Idol Of The Ozarks. This record pulled together his best efforts, trekking a course through his highly influential career.

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Though radio was his bread and butter, he also had a thriving TV career. He was a featured member of ABC-TV’s Ozark Jubilee for six years, which saw all of country’s top stars band together. In the 1950s and 60s, he also hosted his own shows, ABC’s Talent Varieties and The Slim Wilson Show. Both of these efforts saw him give back to the country community, proliferating it for decades.

Wilson’s Legacy

Wilson passed away on July 15, 1990, a day after his 80th birthday. He left behind a mammoth legacy in country music, particularly in Missouri, but also in the genre at large.

Though casual country fans may not recall much about this radio mainstay, his impact is undeniable. Revisit some of Wilson’s music from country’s golden age above.

(Featured Image via YouTube)