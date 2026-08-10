Born 86 Years Ago Today in Louisiana, the A-Team Guitarist Who Played on Hits by Tammy Wynette, Kris Kristofferson, and Roy Orbison

Even if you’ve never heard Jerry Kennedy’s name, you’re familiar with his masterful guitar work. Kennedy’s guitar licks stand out on timeless classics like Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman”, Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA”, and Tammy Wynette’s legendary “Stand By Your Man”. A four-time Grammy Award winner, he also helped launch the careers of Roger Miller and Bobby Bare as a producer at Mercury Records.

Jerry Kennedy died on February 11, 2026, at age 85. Today, we’re honoring him on what would have been his 86th birthday.

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Jerry Kennedy Got Started in Music Young

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on this day (August 10) in 1940, Jerry Glenn Kennedy grew up in a musical melting pot, surrounded by country, blues, R&B, and Cajun sounds.

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Intrigued from a young age by the sounds of guitar emanating from Shreveport’s KWKH radio, Kennedy began taking lessons from legendary Louisiana Hayride guitarist Tillman Franks at age nine.

Seven years later, the 16-year-old was himself a regular on the popular radio program. Signing a contract at age 11, he subsequently recorded several singles for RCA Records, a few of which included contributions by his idol, Chet Atkins.

Session Work and Producing in Nashville

In the early 1960s, Shelby Singleton—the newly minted head producer for Mercury Records in Nashville—brought Jerry Kennedy to Music City.

It didn’t take long for Kennedy to establish himself as an in-demand session guitarist. In addition to his work with Elvis Presley, Ringo Star, and Kris Kristofferson, he also featured on Bob Dylan’s 1966 classic Blonde on Blonde album.

As a producer for Mercury Records, Kennedy helped introduce rockabilly idol Jerry Lee Lewis to a country music audience. He played guitar on, or produced, nearly all of Lewis’ country records, including “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)” and “Another Place, Another Time”.

During his stint with Mercury, Kennedy also produced hits by Johnny Rodriguez, and Tom T. Hall. He eventually took the reins at Smash Records, a subsidiary of Mercury, in 1969.

“I had a lot of good songs I couldn’t get recorded,” Tom T. Hall said in 1974. “Jerry Kennedy of Mercury Records asked me to record them, so I did.”

In 1984 Kennedy left Mercury and formed JK Productions, recording albums by Reba McEntire, the Statler Brothers, and others.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Pays Loving Tribute to Her Late Friend and Mentor: “My Prayers Go Out to Everyone Who Will Miss Him as Much as I Will”]

“Anything But Quiet”

After Jerry Kennedy’s death, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young penned a heartfelt tribute to the music industry titan.

“As a first-call session musician, he created signature licks that were as recognizable as song titles, and as a producer and a record label executive, he built a sonic platform for giants to stand on,” Young wrote. “He carried a spiritual understanding of music’s power to reach beyond social and stylistic boundaries, and he spent his career making it better and bigger.”

In conclusion, Young wrote, “Jerry Kennedy was soft-spoken and understated, but his permanent impact on American music was anything but quiet.”

Featured image by Michael Putland/Getty Images