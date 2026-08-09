22 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the CMA Award-Nominated Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Martina McBride and Don Williams

Pardon the (admittedly grossly overused) pun, but Nashville’s true unsung heroes are its writers. While session musicians add the vital “three chords”, the songwriters bring the truth. One such example is Sam Hogin, who co-wrote the Don Williams classic “I Believe in You” and penned songs for Martina McBride, George Jones, Shania Twain, and more.

On this day (August 9) in 2004, Samuel Harper Hogin died of complications from diabetes at age 54. Today, we’re taking a trip through his award-winning career.

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“No Ego”: Country Stars Remember Sam Hogin Fondly

Born in Bruceton, Tennessee, on March 6, 1950, Sam Hogin spent more than 15 years as a staff writer for Sony Tree Publishing.

Throughout his time there, he worked alongside artists like Bobby Braddock and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn.

During their first songwriting session, Brooks recalled to The Tennessean that Hogin sat on the floor with an empty tablet.

“I said, ‘What do you play? Piano? Guitar?’ He said, ‘Naw, I just write,’” recalled the 20-time Country Music Association award winner. “He was a great writer, with no ego, and he was a special, caring guy.”

Don Cook, a country music songwriter and producer who wrote Brooks & Dunn’s chart-topping debut single “Brand New Man”, joked that Hogin wasn’t much of a singer. Fortunately, he more than made up for it with his songwriting talent.

“He was an incredibly unique writing talent,” Cook recalled. “It all came from a unique place. I loved working with him and loved hanging out with him because he was so off the wall.

“He tried to sing a few times,” Cook continued, “and we begged him not to do that anymore. He wasn’t a singer, but he was a lyricist, and a hell of a good one.”

Career Highlights

Sam Hogin earned a Song of the Year nod from the Country Music Association for “I Believe in You”, which he co-wrote with British songwriter Roger Cook.

In 1980, the song became Don Williams’ eleventh number-one hit, spending two weeks at the top of the country chart.

Additionally, “I Believe in You” was Williams’ only career Top 40 hit, climbing to number 24.

It became an international hit as well, charting in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

In 1998, Hogin received a second Song of the Year nomination for “A Broken Wing”, which he co-wrote with James House and Phil Barnhart.

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Martina McBride recorded “A Broken Wing”, releasing it as the second single from her 1997 album Evolution.

[RELATED: 3 Martina McBride Songs That Even the Most Talented Vocalists Would Struggle To Cover]

In January 1998, it became her second number-one single.

Featured image by Omar Vega/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation