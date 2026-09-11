Born 40 Years Ago Today in East Tennessee, the Southern Songbird and Member of Miranda Lambert’s Sharp Shootin’ Country Music Trio

At 15 years old, Ashley Monroe made the 180-mile jaunt to Music City from her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Determined to make her country music dreams a reality, she wrote songs for other artists — including Jason Aldean’s 2009 chart-topper “The Truth” — as she put in the work to establish a solo career. Finally gaining recognition in 2011 as one-third of the Pistol Annies alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, Monroe has gone on to release seven albums of her own. Her soulful vocals and candid storytelling style have earned Monroe recognition from the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Association.

Today, we’re diving into the life and career of Ashley Lauren Monroe, born in Knoxville on this day (September 10) in 1986.

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Ashley Monroe Started Writing Songs After a Terrible Tragedy

Growing up in a tight-knit family in Tennessee’s third-most populous city, Ashley Monroe picked up the piano and guitar at a young age. At 11, she won first prize at a talent contest in Pigeon Forge with her performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart”.

Sadly, Monroe’s father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a short while later. After he passed, the grieving 13-year-old threw herself into writing songs to cope.

“My relationship with music changed. Then it wasn’t just something I loved to do. It was the only thing I had and that’s when I started writing,” she said in a 2019 interview with Songwriting magazine. “My heart was shattered. I didn’t know what was going on and all I could do was write songs.”

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A Delayed Debut

Her father’s passing made one thing clear: Ashley Monroe needed to give country music a chance. So at 15, she moved to Nashville with her mother. The aspiring singer-songwriter frequented the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway, asking local bands if she could sing with them.

Finally, those connections led to first a publishing deal as a songwriter, then a recording contract with Sony.

However, the journey to releasing her debut album, Satisfied, was anything but smooth. Released as an advance single, the title track failed to make waves on the country charts. The follow-up single, “I Don’t Want To” — featuring Ronnie Dunn — fared slightly better, peaking at number 37.

Still, the label refused to release Satisfied until Monroe scored a top 20 hit. The repeated delays led to the singer parting ways with Sony in late 2007. (Sony finally released Satisfied in digital-only form to online retailers in May 2009.)

The Pistol Annies

Ashley Monroe spent the next several years working behind the scenes as a songwriter, penning tracks for artists like Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. After co-writing Lambert’s number-one hit “Heart Like Mine,” the two forged an unbreakable bond that led to the formation of the Pistol Annies with fellow country singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley in 2011.

In April of that year, the trio surprised the audience with a debut performance of their song “Hell on Heels” during CBS’ airing of ACM Girls Night Out. They released their album of the same name in August. It topped the country albums chart and climbed to number five on the Billboard 200.

Turns out, joining the Pistol Annies was a lifeline for Monroe’s solo career as well. Signing with Warner Bros. Nashville, she teamed up with Vince Gill, who produced her second album, Like a Rose.

Released in March 2013, Like a Rose reached number 10 on the Billboard country albums chart. The following year, she partnered with Blake Shelton on the latter’s chart-topping hit “Lonely Tonight”.

[RELATED: Ashley Monroe Opens up About Making New Music After Cancer Battle & Her Road to Remission]

In addition to three albums with the Pistol Annies, Ashley Monroe has released seven solo albums. She surprise released her latest offering, Dear Nashville, on March 27, 2026.

Featured image by Keith Griner/Getty Images