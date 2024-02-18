Ashley Monroe Opens up About Making New Music After Cancer Battle & Her Road to Remission

Country singer/songwriter Ashley Monroe had friends, family, and fans worried about her when she revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2021. She received a diagnosis of Waldenstom macroglobulinemia, a rare form of blood cancer also known as lymphoplasmcytic lymphoma. Fortunately, after chemo and months of fighting, the cancer is in remission and Monroe is back to doing what she does best—making great country music.

Monroe released her latest single, “Over Everything” last November. Then, she released the official music video for the song. The Knoxville, Tennessee native looks as vibrant and energetic as ever in the video. Recently, she spoke to People about her road to remission, what she’s doing now, and how music helped her get through the hard times.

Ashley Monroe Is Healing Through Making New Music

Monroe told the publication that music played a major role in her healing journey. Now, as she deals with the psychological scars caused by her ordeal, making music helps to propel her forward. “I’m so overwhelmed with how much I’m obsessed with what I’m currently working on,” she revealed. “It kind of feels like that going home thing. It feels good. And especially after what has happened, music just has a whole new spin on it in my heart,” she added

Monroe hasn’t just been working on new music for herself, though. Earlier this year, she got together with her friend and fellow member of the Pistol Annies Miranda Lambert, and rising singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. to write new songs for Lambert’s forthcoming project.

At the same time, the “Satisfied” singer has much more going on in her life than her career. For instance, she is spending time with her six-year-old son Dalton and her husband John Danks. “He’s so precious,” she said of her son. “Dalton is an old soul. He loves history and doesn’t like to lose. He’s got John’s competitive nature, which I don’t have, but I think it’s cool,” she added.

He also inherited some of his mom’s musical talent. Monroe told the publication that he plays the accordion by ear among other things. “He hums all the time, and sometimes we make sick beats and stuff. But year, his melodies are really pretty, so we’ll see,” she said.

