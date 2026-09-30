On This Day in 1978, Dolly Parton Started a 3-Week Run at No. 1 With the Title Track From the Album That Flirted With Disco

On this day (September 30) in 1978, Dolly Parton reached No. 1 on the country chart with “Heartbreaker.” The single introduced the album of the same name and retained the top spot for three consecutive weeks. It also peaked at No. 37 on the Hot 100, giving Parton another crossover hit.

Parton’s career trajectory was interesting. When she signed her first record deal with Monument Records, her producer pushed her to record pop songs despite her desire to be a country artist. Eventually, he allowed her to record country material. “Dumb Blonde” and “Something Fishy” were her first country singles for the label. They were also her first chart hits, peaking at No. 24 and No. 17, respectively.

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A little more than a decade later, Parton was one of the biggest stars in country music. Her time on The Porter Wagoner Show and a new deal with RCA Records helped her gather millions of fans. As a result, her singles started climbing up the charts. Then, after having huge hits with “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Love Is Like a Butterfly,” and “The Bargain Store,” she decided she wanted to expand her influence.

Dolly Parton Aims for Pop Success

In the late 1970s, Dolly Parton started aiming for crossover success. Her 1977 Gary Klein-produced album, Here You Come Again, was her first crossover effort. It was a huge success. It topped the country chart and reached No. 20 on the pop albums chart and was her first LP to receive a Platinum certification from the RIAA. The title track was a top five hit on the Hot 100 and topped the country charts. It was also certified Platinum.

Parton elected to work with Klein again on her next album, Heartbreaker. It wasn’t as successful as her previous effort, but was still a crossover hit. The same could be said for its singles. The title track reached No. 37 on the Hot 100. The album’s third single, “Baby I’m Burnin’,” reached No. 25 on the pop tally.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1967, Dolly Parton Released the Album That Marked Her Transition to Country Music and Produced Her First Hits]

With Heartbreaker, Dolly Parton didn’t just aim for the pop chart. She leaned into the popular sound of the era–disco. She even released disco remixes of “Baby I’m Burnin’” and “I Wanna Fall in Love.” The former reached No. 15 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

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