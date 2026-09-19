Born 41 Years Ago Today in Florida, the Football Player Turned Singer-Songwriter Behind Two of the Biggest Country Hits of the 2010s

Not everyone can balance being a country singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality. Chase Rice has historically made it look easy. Between penning legendary tunes for the likes of Florida Georgia Line and dishing out country hits under his own name, Rice also made a name for himself during the 2010 season of Survivor: Nicaragua. And the multi-threat icon was born on this very day, September 19, 1985. Let’s celebrate Rice’s birthday by taking a look at his already eclectic and successful career thus far.

The Iconic (And Eclectic) Career of Chase Rice

Play video

Chase Rice was born on September 19, 1985, in Ormond Beach, Florida. Raised in the farmlands of Asheville, North Carolina, he began playing the guitar while in college. Rice initially planned to pursue a career in the NFL, but a high school football injury put a hold on those plans.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a way, it worked out for him. He later pursued reality TV stardom and was selected to be part of the cast of Survivor: Nicaragua. After coming in second in the competition, Rice found some success in the world of country music. Though, according to him, his time on Survivor didn’t necessarily benefit his music career. He would later be voted one of the Top 10 “steamiest” male contestants in the show’s history.

Rice would release his first album in 2010. In 2014, he released the single “Ready Set Roll”, which would become Platinum Certified. Its album, Ignite The Night, would become Rice’s first Platinum Certified album.

In 2018, Chase Rice reached new career heights with the release of Lambs & Lions, which featured his highest-charting hit, “Eyes On You”. One of the most memorable country tunes of the 2010s, “Eyes On You” made it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Country Airplay chart. Rice also co-wrote the hit song “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line, which would top the Hot Country Songs chart in 2012.

Rice has released several albums since then, including a No. 3 hit with Florida Georgia Line titled “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” from 2020. And it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Photo by Jamie Schramm/Billboard via Getty Images