Born 44 Years Ago Today in Mississippi, the 90s Teen Queen and Youngest Country Star Since Tanya Tucker

Some artists go their entire careers without ever achieving a Grammy Award or a Top 10 hit. And then there’s LeAnn Rimes, who landed both before she could legally drive a car. Just 13 years old when she introduced herself to country music audiences with her 1996 debut single “Blue”, Rimes’ soaring soprano sparked comparisons to a young Patsy Cline. And that was just the beginning for the Texas-raised teen, who has gone on to sell more than 48 million records globally, cross over into pop and contemporary Christian territory, and enjoy a successful acting career.

Today, we’re exploring the life and legacy of Margaret LeAnn Rimes, born in Jackson, Mississippi, on this day (August 28) in 1982.

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LeAnn Rimes’ Early Rise to Fame

Raised in Garland, Texas, LeAnn Rimes’ uncanny vocal talent was evident from a young age.

Making her debut on the local talent-show circuit at age five, Rimes was touring the U.S. with her father and singing the national anthem ahead of Dallas Cowboys football games before her 10th birthday.

At 11, she independently released her debut album, Everybody’s Sweetheart, which caught the attention of local DJ and record promoter Bill Mack.

Convinced he had a budding country star on his hands, Mack knew just the song for the young singer. Decades earlier, he’d written the aching heartache ballad “Blue” in just 15 minutes. Mack had pitched the song to Patsy Cline’s husband, Charlie Dick, but Cline tragically died in a 1963 plane crash before she ever had the opportunity to record it.

Although Rimes’ father didn’t love “Blue” at first, the 13-year-old recorded the song for her major label debut of the same name.

And as Mack predicted, “Blue” catapulted Rimes to country music superstardom, reaching number 10 on the Billboard country chart and number 26 on the pop chart.

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“What a set of pipes… and this girl is only 13 years old,” wrote Billboard’s Larry Flick.

While Rimes’ follow-up single, “Hurt Me”, didn’t fare quite as well commercially, she scored her first career number-one hit with the album’s third release, “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)”.

The success of “Blue” earned Rimes a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. It also made her the youngest solo artist in history to take home the coveted Best New Artist trophy.

Continued Success

Capitalizing on the immense triumph of “Blue”, LeAnn Rimes’ label, Curb Records, released two more albums in rapid succession.

In 1997, she had her first taste of major pop chart success when the Diane Warren-penned “How Do I Live?” spent five non-consecutive weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

[RELATED: On the Charts 29 Years Ago Today, Two Country Singers Debuted Dueling Hit Versions of the Same Song]

The quadruple-platinum song also set a record for the longest Billboard Hot 100 run in history with 69 weeks on the listing.

Where is She Now?

Celebrating her 44th birthday today, LeAnn Rimes last released new music in 2022 with the spiritual album God’s Work.

She has appeared as a coach on both the UK and Australian versions of The Voice, and is currently starring as Dixie Bennings on the ABC procedural drama 911: Nashville.

“At the end of the day, I still feel really grateful I get to do all of this,” Rimes told the Spokesman-Review in April 2026. “That part hasn’t changed.”

Featured image by SGranitz/WireImage