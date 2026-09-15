19 Years Ago Today, Garth Brooks Made Country Music History With a Single That Almost Went to Carrie Underwood

On this day (September 15) in 2007, Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was the first single to do so since the publication consolidated its country music charts in 1958. It was also the first single to debut within the top 10. Another artist set the record a week earlier with a No. 16 debut.

When one digs into how the Hot Country Songs chart worked in 2007, Brooks’ feat becomes even more impressive. At the time, chart positions were based solely on radio airplay. More specifically, the chart relied on data collected by Nielsen Audio (then Arbitron) to determine chart placement. This made high debuts on the chart almost impossible. It stayed that way until 2012, when Billboard introduced the Country Airplay Chart. Currently, the Hot Country Songs chart tracks airplay, streaming numbers, and digital downloads.

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Kenny Chesney set the previous chart a week earlier, on September 8, when “Don’t Blink” debuted at No. 16. Before that, Keith Urban held the record. His single “Once in a Lifetime” debuted at No. 17 in 2006.

Garth Brooks Wasn’t the Only One Who Wanted the Song

Billy Montana, Lee Brice, and Kyle Jacobs co-wrote “More Than a Memory.” According to Songfacts, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood expressed interest in the song. However, it went to Garth Brooks.

“The way it came about was a guy named Scott was listening for songs over at Garth’s management company,” Montana recalled. “He had just put out an APB to some of his closest publishing friends, and Curb Publishing sent the song over to him,” he added. After hearing the song, Scott was surprised no one else had recorded it. When he sent a CD of possible songs to Brooks, “More Than a Memory” was the first track.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was at No. 1 With a Song He Promised To Cut Before He Signed His First Record Deal]

The songwriters knew Brooks was working on a greatest hits package. As a result, they had good odds of the song being released as a single. With his star power behind it, that single was likely to become a hit. However, that wasn’t the only reason the songwriters were excited for Brooks to cut the song.

“The first time I wrote with Lee was probably, I don’t know, five years ago,” Montana recalled. “He was an artist fresh to town, and I had asked him, ‘What do you want to be as an artist?’ He said, ‘Garth Brooks.’ So that totally was a dream come true for him to get to have all of that happen with a song he wrote.”

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