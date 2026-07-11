Born 53 Years Ago Today in Florida, Thee Award-Winning Songwriter Best Known for His No. 1 Hits With Toby Keith

Prior to his death from stomach cancer in February 2024, Toby Keith enjoyed a 30-year career as one of country music’s premiere superstars. The “Big Dog Daddy” sold more than 44 million albums and sent 33 singles to the top of the country charts. Those number-one hits included “I’m Just Talkin’ About Tonight” (2001); “I Love This Bar” (2003); “Whiskey Girl” (2004); “As Good as I Once Was” (2005); and the 2003 Willie Nelson duet “Beer for My Horses”. However, Keith had a secret weapon on all of the aforementioned hits: his songwriting partner, Scotty Emerick, who teamed up with the 14-time ACM Award winner on a staggering 53 songs.

Today we’re diving into the life and career of Scotty Emerick, born in Hollywood, Florida, on this day (July 11) in 1973.

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Growing up in Vero Beach, Florida, Walter Scott Emerick was enamored of traditional country icons such Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash. But his true fascination lie in the minds behind the songs.

By his teenage years, he was performing locally and writing his own lyrics. And at 19, Emerick set out for Nashville, where he got his start penning tracks recorded by Sawyer Brown, including the top-five single “I Don’t Believe in Goodbye” (1995).

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Scotty Emerick’s Rich Musical Partnership With Toby Keith

In 1997, Scotty Emerick shared a dressing room with Toby Keith at the CMA Awards. The two got to talking and playing songs, and the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer invited Emerick to join him on the road for a songwriting session.

Soon, they had written their first of many songs, “Yesterday’s Rain”, from Keith’s 2001 album Pull My Chain. Realizing they had something special, the pair kept writing together, scoring their first number-one hit with 2001’s “I’m Just Talkin’ About Tonight”.

“For the next 10 years we wrote like 53 songs that he did,” Emerick said. “It was a great time for all of us. Busy time, but it was wonderful.”

That kind of output from a songwriting duo is rare, but Emerick attributed the pairing’s success to their shared approach to the art of storytelling.

“We both had the same love for the same type of music and the same old songs,” he explained. “And we both have a love for piecing a good song, what we think are good songs together and what makes a good song and how to lyrically and melodically set ’em up to write.”

[RELATED: Scotty Emerick Shares Old Video of Him Working With Toby Keith on “I Can’t Take You Anywhere”]

Scotty Emerick has also written songs for Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, and Alan Jackson. He currently tours as a member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

Emerick released one solo studio album, The Coast Is Clear, in 2003. The album included the Toby Keith duet “I Can’t Take You Anywhere”, which reached number 24 on the country singles chart.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI













