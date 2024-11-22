Scotty Emerick Shares Old Video of Him Working With Toby Keith on “I Can’t Take You Anywhere”

For over three decades, Toby Keith not only shared his love for country music but also for America. A True patriot, the singer appeared to be the definition of a country singer as he released songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.” Always willing to share time with the armed forces, Keith continues to entertain fans all over the world even after his passing. Passing away in February after battling stomach cancer, countless singers and celebrities took a moment to honor his legacy. But for Scotty Emerick, he recently paid tribute to the late singer by sharing some old VHS footage of the two working together.

Getting his start in country music during the 1990s, Emerick gained a career thanks to working with stars like Keith. But it went far beyond just Keith as Emerick worked with other stars like Kenny Chesney, Sawyer Brown, George Strait, and even Willie Nelson. But when it came to Keith, the two shared more than a working relationship, they were friends.

Sharing an old video of the two working together on “I Can’t Take You Anywhere” in 2001, Emerick captioned the post, writing, “Footage of Toby and I playing a tune we had just written – “I Can’t Take You Anywhere“ 2001. Rest in peace my big brother.”

Toby Keith And Scotty Emerick Traveled The World Together

Gaining thousands of likes, fans offered their love and support to Emerick, writing, “Every time I listen to Toby I get tears in my eyes. I’m still so heartbroken over his passing. I’m sure you’re missing him too! Loved this raw moment video. Thank you for sharing. Bless you.” Another fan added, “How do I miss and still tear up for a man I didn’t even know???! My heart still aches every time I see and/or hear him. Thanks for sharing this clip! Definitely saving.”

Outside of writing, Emerick followed Keith on several tours and even performed alongside the country legend when he traveled to Germany and Afghanistan as part of the USO tours. While almost a year has passed since Keith passed away, his legacy continues on as more and more singers recall what it was like to spend time with “Big Dog Daddy.”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)