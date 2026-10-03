Born 57 Years Ago Today in California, the Magnetic Frontwoman of One of the Biggest Bands of the 90s Who Married a Country Music Superstar

On this day (October 3) in 1967, Gwen Renée Stefani was born in Fullerton, California. Nearly three decades later, she would rise to fame as lead vocalist of the ska-punk band No Doubt, whose hit singles — “Just a Girl”, “Spiderwebs”, and “Don’t Speak” — soundtracked the 1990s. A star in her own right, Stefani embarked on an equally successful solo career in the early aughts, achieving a number-one pop hit with the ubiquitous 2004 callout track “Hollaback Girl”.

Since then, the three-time Grammy Award winner has broadened her scope, spending multiple seasons starring on NBC’s hit singing reality competition series The Voice. There, she met her second husband, country superstar Blake Shelton, with whom she has gone on to record hit songs including “Nobody but You”.

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Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Gwen Stefani in honor of her 59th birthday.

Gwen Stefani’s Musical Beginnings

Raised in Anaheim, California, by a Yamaha marketing executive and an accountant-turned-homemaker, Gwen Stefani cultivated a diverse musical palate. Her parents were fans of folk artists like Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris. Meanwhile, older brother Eric educated her on ska artists such as Madness and the Selecter.

In 1986, Eric Stefani invited his younger sister to be part of a ska band he was putting together with a friend, John Spence. Initially joining as backing vocalist, Gwen took over lead vocals when Spence tragically took his own life in December 1987.

After a few lineup changes, the band’s most recognizable roster consisted of Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young.

Signing with Interscope Records, No Doubt’s self-titled 1992 debut album failed to make much noise commercially. Its independently released follow-up, The Beacon Street Collection, tripled the sales of its predecessor. This ensured that Interscope financed their third album, 1995’s Tragic Kingdom.

Mainstream Breakthrough

Tragic Kingdom marked an explosive shift in the career trajectories of both No Doubt and Gwen Stefani.

Based primarily on the fallout of the breakup between the lead singer and bassist Tony Kanal, the album spawned the top 40 hits “Just a Girl”, “Spiderwebs”, and “Don’t Speak”.

The latter, which Stefani co-wrote with her brother, topped the U.S. Pop Airplay chart for 16 non-consecutive weeks. Certified eight-times Platinum, Tragic Kingdom garnered multiple Grammy nods, including Best Rock Album.

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Solo Days and Other Endeavors

After two more albums with No Doubt, the band went on hiatus and Gwen Stefani debuted her solo career with 2004’s Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Drawing from 1980s influences like new wave, synthpop, and electro, the album reached the Billboard top 10 and spawned the number-one single “Hollaback Girl”.

After releasing her second solo album, The Sweet Escape, in 2006, Stefani later reunited with her No Doubt bandmates for the 2012 album Push and Shove.

[RELATED: Gwen Stefani Crashes Blake Shelton’s Festival Set for Surprise Husband-and-Wife Duets]

From 2014 to 2024, she appeared on multiple seasons of The Voice, where she met now-husband Blake Shelton. The two married in 2021.

Featured image by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images