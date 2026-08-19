Gwen Stefani Crashes Blake Shelton’s Festival Set for Surprise Husband-and-Wife Duets

Fans at VOA Country Music Festival got a special surprise courtesy of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The country singer was performing his set at the Ohio festival when he delighted the crowd by bringing his wife out onto the stage.

The pair proceeded to perform two songs together. They started with their 2019 hit “Nobody But You,” before playing “Happy Anywhere,” which they released in 2021.

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Fans were delighted by the couple’s time on stage, cheering the crowd as they watched the pair perform.

After the surprise duets, Stefani took to Instagram to share a video compilation from her time at the festival. She included videos from her time on stage, in her trailer, watching her husband perform, and hanging out backstage.

“me + betty decided to pull up on @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned the post, referencing her and husband’s beloved pup.

What to Know About Blake Shelton

The music festival was just one part of Shelton’s busy summer. In May, he had an eight-show Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.

“Vegas!!! I can’t believe it’s over!!!!” Shelton gushed on Instagram at the conclusion of his residency. “Thank y’all for welcoming us back to @colosseumatcp these past few weeks.. y’all are a bunch of hillbillies… I love y’all!!!!!”

Stefani also spent time in Vegas this year, performing at the Sphere with her band, No Doubt.

“So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their asses off and putting on this hell of a show.. finally got a night off to see it.. un-freakin-real,” Shelton wrote on Instagram after taking in the concert.

A jam-packed CMA Fest week followed for Shelton, after which the singer celebrated his 50th birthday.

Shortly thereafter, Shelton got busy on the festival circuit. He still has a few more shows this year. Shelton will play the Rock the Country Festival in Ocala, Florida, on Aug. 29.

Then, on Oct. 24, he’ll play at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. His last show of the year is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images