Born 67 Years Ago Today in Ohio, the Chet Atkins Protege Guitarist Who Has Played With George Strait and Alan Jackson

As a child growing up in the Midwest, Brent Mason intensely studied the liner notes of his favorite albums, memorizing the often unsung musicians who helped define the overall sound. He dreamed of one day seeing his name there, too. Now celebrating his 67th birthday today (July 13), Mason has accomplished that goal quite literally a thousand times over, accompanying A-list country stars like Alan Jackson, George Strait, Randy Travis, Willie Nelson, and so much more. Active in the industry since 1986, the 12-time Academy of Country Music Guitarist of the Year has played on more than 2,000 top 10 singles and even released two albums of his own. Today, we’re diving into the life and career of Brent Mason, born in Van Wert, Ohio, on this day (July 13) in 1959.

About Brent Mason, One of the Top 10 Session Guitarists of All Time

Teaching himself to play guitar by ear at just 5 years old, Mason grew up playing in a family band with his parents and brother Randy, a drummer.

Videos by American Songwriter

After graduating from high school, he initially took a job in a toolbox factory to make ends meet. However, a rivet through his thumb also brought an epiphany: If he stayed in the factory, he may lose his ability to play music altogether.

With that, he did what all aspiring musicians do: He headed to Nashville in 1981. Mason was admittedly a “nervous wreck” upon arrival: “I was around all these guys who were playing on records, names like renowned session drummer Larrie Londin and bassist David Hungate. In my eyes, they were stars; when I was around them, I had butterflies.”

His Big Break

Eager to make a name for himself, Brent Mason hit the club circuit in Nashville, landing a steady gig with the Don Kelley Band.

He believed that was the best way to get noticed, and he was right. One day, Chet Atkins—architect of the legendary Nashville Sound and “Mister Guitar” himself—walked into a club where he was playing.

Impressed, Atkins approached Manson and asked if he’d like to play on his upcoming record, Stay Tuned.

“It was crazy,” Mason recalled to Guitar Player in December 2025. “I was looking at my calendar book and trying to act cool, like, ‘Yeah, I think I could fit that in.’ Meanwhile, I’m flipping out. It was like, ‘Are you kidding? This can’t be happening!’”

It was, and soon every inch of that calendar book was filled. “One week I’d do a Tim McGraw album, another week I’d have Faith Hill, and then the next week I’d be working with Lee Ann Womack,” he said. “Then it would be Alan Jackson or Brooks & Dunn, and then it’d be Reba McEntire.”

Additionally, Mason has released two albums of his own: 1997’s Hot Wired, and Smokin’ Section, in 2006.

[RELATED: Guitar 101: Chicken Pickin’]

Two years later, he was among several guitarists to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Instrumental, for the track “Cluster Pluck” from Brad Paisley’s mostly-instrumental album Play.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum