Born 69 Years Ago Today in New York, the Grammy-Winning Bluegrass Guitarist Who Toured With Earl Scruggs and Collaborated With Vince Gill

Born in Syracuse, New York, on this day (August 2) in 1957, Jeff White is a bluegrass guitarist/mandolinist, songwriter, record producer, and sound mixer. He has performed and produced albums with some of country and bluegrass music’s biggest names, including Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Tim O’Brien, and the Earls of Leicester.

Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Jeff White on his 69th birthday.

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Jeff White’s Introduction to Bluegrass

Jeff White grew up in North Manchester, Indiana, after moving there with his family at age 13.

“The summer we arrived was also the summer that the television show Hee Haw started, which was my first introduction to bluegrass and country music,” White said in his online biography.

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However, his earliest influences were folk and pop artists, rather than country or bluegrass. First picking up a guitar during his freshman year of high school, White was partial to Simon & Garfunkel, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Jim Croce, Seals & Crofts, and Cat Stevens.

Bluegrass music didn’t come around until his freshman year of college, when White’s dorm mate introduced him to legendary flat-picker Doc Watson.

His education expanded to include the first generation of bluegrass pioneers like Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers, as well as modern (at the time) artists such as the Country Gentlemen, Sam Bush and JD Crowe.

The Early Days

Soon, the sociology major had formed his first bluegrass band, The Suburban Grass.

Getting their start playing around campus, the Suburban Grass fell in with the upstart bluegrass music movement in North Manchester and nearby Wabash, Indiana.

Later, Jeff White joined forces with brothers Bruce and David Johnson, along with David’s wife Melody, to form The Johnsons.

In 1979, the Johnsons entered and won first place in the Kentucky Fried Chicken Bluegrass Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Aside from a $2,500 cash prize, they also earned the opportunity to record a 45 single in Nashville with producer Tom Collins, who previously worked with Barbara Mandrell, Ronnie Milsap, Sylvia, Steve Wariner and Tom T. Hall, among others.

Leaving—And Returning—to Music

Unlike his bandmates, Jeff White didn’t immediately relocate to Music City, instead staying behind to attend graduate school in Indiana.

However, bluegrass kept calling, and eventually his advisor suggested he pursue his true path. So, White dropped out of graduate school and met a 13-year-old bluegrass prodigy named Alison Krauss at Bill Monroe’s annual bluegrass festival in nearby Beanblossom, Indiana.

They would reunite three years later, which led to White joining Krauss’ band, Union Station. He recorded two albums with the group, 1989’s Two Highways and 1990’s I’ve Got That Old Feeling.

After spending a year playing bluegrass at a seaside resort in Japan, White returned to Nashville and played at the Station Inn with Tim O’Brien. That’s where he met Vince Gill, who invited him on the road with George Jones and Conway Twitty.

“My first gig was later that week at the Grand Old Opry singing ‘When I Call Your Name,’” White recalled. “My first road gig was shortly after that in North Dakota where Vince was on a package show with George Jones and Conway Twitty. Needless to say it was surreal to be eating breakfast next booth over from George and his wife Nancy. Pretty tall cotton.”

Where is He Now?

Currently, Jeff White plays mandolin for The Earls of Leicester, a Flatt & Scruggs tribute band. White has previously toured with Earl Scruggs.

In 2015, the Earls won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.

[RELATED: Remember When Alison Krauss Switched to Mainstream Country in 1995?]

White has also written songs for The Del McCoury Band, Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Dale Ann Bradley, Stringdusters and Dan Tyminski.

Featured image by R. Diamond/Getty Images