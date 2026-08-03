Born 73 Years Ago Today in Nashville, the Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Producer, and Son of a Bluegrass Legend Who Played With Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on this day (August 3) in 1953, Randy Scruggs spent decades as one of Music City most sought-after producers and session players. Collaborating with everyone from Waylon Jennings to George Strait to Emmylou Harris, Scruggs collected four Grammy Awards and took home Musician of the Year honors from the Country Music Association three times.

Randy Scruggs Started Playing Music at Age 6

As the middle son of bluegrass pioneer Earl Scruggs and his wife/manager, Louise, music was in Randy’s DNA.

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According to PBS, he became fascinated by Maybelle Carter’s autoharp at just six years old when the country music legend left her instrument at the Scruggs’ home for him to play.

That sparked off a lifelong love affair with music, and Randy soon moved on to the guitar.

“I loved playing the guitar,” he said in a 2010 interview for North Carolina’s Earl Scruggs Center. “I often would play it until I fell asleep, and the guitar would end up the next morning on the bed next to me.”

Randy gave his first public performance at nine years old, alongside his father and partner Lester Flatt on Flatt & Scruggs’ popular syndicated TV series.

Four years later, Randy Scruggs made his first recording at age 13. Three years after that, he formed a rock duo with older brother Gary.

They recorded two albums for Vanguard Records before creating progressive country-rock band The Earl Scruggs Revue, fronted by none other than their bluegrass icon father himself.

That act released several chart singles and albums throughout the 1970s. “I Could Sure Use the Feeling” was a top 30 hit for the group in 1979.

An In-Demand Session Musician

As a session guitarist, Randy Scruggs appeared on recordings by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Charlie Daniels, Randy Travis, Vince Gill, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Ricky Skaggs, and more.

Additionally, he produced material by Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, Levon Helm, Toby Keith, and Alison Krauss, just to name a few.

Songwriting Successes

In the early 1980s, Earl Thomas Conley became the first-ever artist to top the country chart with four consecutive singles from the same album. Randy Scruggs wrote three of those songs.

The duo also collaborated on two number-one hits: “Your Love’s On the Line” (1983) and “Love Don’t Care (Whose Heart it Breaks)” (1985).

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, artists like Martina McBride, Gene Watson, Patty Loveless and The Seldom Scene recorded more than 100 of Scruggs’ songs.

In 1979, Scruggs opened his own studio in Berry Hill, Tennessee.

Scruggs Sound hosted two of the Nitty Grittty Dirt Band’s Will the Circle Be Unbroken projects, including the CMA’s 1990 Album of the Year, Will the Circle Be Unbroken II.

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Randy Scruggs died on April 17, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 64 years old.

Featured image by Ebet Roberts/Redferns