5 Years Ago Today, the World Lost the Shoeshine Boy Who Played on Patsy Cline’s Biggest Hits and Helped Shape the Nashville Sound

On this day (September 22) in 2021, Bob Moore died at the age of 88. He was the most-recorded bassist in country music history. As a member of Nashville’s A-Team of studio musicians, he played on thousands of recordings. During his career, he helped shape the Nashville Sound while working with artists produced by Owen Bradley. Moore played with Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells, Roger Miller, Elvis Presley, and countless others.

Moore was never far from the beating heart of country music. When he was nine, he set up a shoeshine box near the entrance of the Ryman Auditorium. Before long, he was backstage making sure Grand Ole Opry stars’ boots and shoes shone in the stage lights. A year later, he was playing stand-up bass on the Opry. When he was 18, Moore joined Little Jimmy Dickens’ band. Five years later, he was a regular on The Ozark Jubilee.

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Bob Moore Meets Owen Bradley

Before long, Bob Moore decided the long weekly drive from Missouri to Nashville was too exhausting. So, he gave up is slot on The Ozark Jubilee. According to From the Vaults, Moore met Owen Bradley while he was playing trombone in the WSM staff band.

When Bradley took over the Nashville arm of Decca Records, he chose Moore as a session musician. He went on to play on more than 17,000 recordings and was a core member of the fledgling A-Team.

Bradley became one of the architects of the Nashville Sound. His work with Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, and other country greats of the time helped shape the genre and made it accessible to a much wider audience. Moore was there for many of the pivotal recording sessions. Notably, he played on Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and most of Cline’s Decca recordings, including “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces.” He also worked on sessions for Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Roger Miller, among others.

Moore didn’t limit himself to country music, though. For instance, he played on Elvis Presley’s first Decca sessions. He also recorded with Bob Dylan, Sammy Davis Jr., Wayne Newton, Quincy Jones, Roy Orbison, Burl Ives, and Julie Andrews.

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