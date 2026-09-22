Born 70 Years Ago Today in Georgia, the Country Star Who Scored 15 Top 10 Hits Alongside Her Sisters

Nothing hits quite like a country band made up of stellar female vocalists. If you’re a fan of classic country, The Forester Sisters might be the first group to come to mind. Born on this day, September 22, 1956, was June Forester, who was one-quarter of that famous quartet made up of sisters Kathy, Kim, and Christy.

Let’s celebrate June Forester’s birthday by looking back at her career and work with The Forester Sisters, and how the group made country music history.

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The Legacy of June Forester and The Forester Sisters

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June Forester was born on September 22, 1956, in Oglethorpe, Georgia. Forester is best known for her work with The Forester Sisters, a country music group made up of four siblings that experienced some noteworthy success in the 1980s. In fact, The Forester Sisters would go on to become one of the most successful family groups in 20th century country music. June, specifically, was known for her anchoring alto vocal range that grounded the group’s gorgeous harmonies.

The group had a whopping 15 individual Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. A few of those were memorable No. 1 hits, including “I Fell In Love Again Last Night” from 1985, “Just In Case” from 1985, and “Mama’s Never Seen Those Eyes” from 1986. “You Again” from 1987 also topped the infamous chart. The Forester Sisters also enjoyed some success through the 1990s before taking a break from recording, though they toured throughout the 1990s.

The group’s final album was the 1996 effort More Than I Am. After that album hit the shelves, the sisters decided to retire from music to focus on their families. The industry’s focus on male musicians in the 1990s might have also been a reason for hanging up their harmonies for good.

After the disbandment of The Forester Sisters, June Forester would go on to become a teacher for children with visual impairments. Her sister Kathy would become a teacher as well, and Kim and Christy would pursue interior design. The sisters would reunite for a concert in 2013 to celebrate their induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, but they remain retired to this day.

Nobody did four-part harmonies quite like The Forester Sisters.

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