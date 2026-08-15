Born 85 Years Ago Today in Washington’s Capital City, the Bakersfield Sound Pioneer Who Became Buck Owens’ Right-Hand Man

Even the best country music frontman is nothing without their backing band. George Strait has his Ace in the Hole Band. Merle Haggard had the Strangers. And Buck Owens had his Buckaroos, whose original lineup consisted of Don Rich, Doyle Holly, Tom Brumley and Willie Cantu.

In 1966, the Buckaroos made history as the second country music band ever to grace the stage at New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall. With guitarist and fiddler Don Rich at their helm, they recorded eight top-selling albums in a three-year span and won four straight Band of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music.

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But Rich was more than a mere sideman to Buck Owens. He was “like a brother, a son, and a best friend,” according to the “Act Naturally” crooner himself. And his champagne sparkle Fender Telecaster and lush harmonies with Owens helped form the bedrock of the “Bakersfield sound” that came to dominate country music in the early 1960s.

Today, we’re exploring the all-too-brief life and legacy of Donald Eugene Ulrich, born in Olympia, Washington, on this day (August 15) in 1941.

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Don Rich Was a Childhood Musical Prodigy

Growing up with his adopted parents in Tumwater, Washington, Don Rich displayed an early aptitude for music.

Just three years old when he learned to play fiddle, Rich had soon mastered the guitar as well. He played at various local venues before opening for Elvis Presley at the Tacoma Lincoln Bowl in September 1957—at just 16 years old.

How Did He Meet Buck Owens?

By 1958, Don Rich had landed a regular gig at Steve’s Restaurant in Tacoma. It was at this venue that his path crossed with Buck Owens, who co-owned the KAYE radio station in town. Owens attended one show and immediately hired Rich to play with him in the Washington area.

After Owens reached number four on the country charts with 1959’s “Under Your Spell Again”, he returned to Bakersfield and begged Rich to accompany him. Initially, Rich refused, deciding instead to attend Centralia College and work toward a career as a music teacher.

By December 1960, Rich had changed his mind, dropping out of college to join the country singer in Bakersfield. They hit the road in Owens’ old Ford with acoustic guitars and Rich’s fiddle, playing clubs with whatever available musicians they could find.

Becoming the Buckaroos

Eventually, after moving to Telecasters and amps, Buck Owens began teaching Don Rich lead guitar.

Once the younger man had mastered the instrument, Owens was free to focus on his singing and frontman duties.

In 1963, Rich convinced an unimpressed Owens to record “Act Naturally”. Topping the charts in June of that year, the song marked both Rich’s debut on lead guitar and Owens’ first number-one hit.

In 1964, Owens formed the Buckaroos, declaring Rich the bandleader.

A Tragic End

In addition to fronting the band, Don Rich also co-wrote hits with Owens, including “Before You Go” and “Waitin’ in Your Welfare Line”.

[RELATED: On the Charts 60 Years Ago Today, Buck Owens Was in the Middle of Yet Another Run at No. 1 With This Don Rich-Penned Hit]

The Buckaroos’ lineup changed over time until Owens and Rich were the only original members. The pair reached No. 1 for the last time in 1972 with “Made in Japan”.

Two years later, Don Rich died in a motorcycle accident on July 17, 1974, at age 32.

After wrapping up a recording session at Buck Owens’ studio in Bakersfield, Rich headed north to join his family for a fishing trip on California’s central coast.

While specific details are unclear, it appears Rich’s motorcycle struck a center divider on northbound Highway 1 at Yerba Buena Street in Morro Bay, California.

The renowned sideman was pronounced dead on arrival at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

Don Rich’s death shattered his best friend and musical partner, who admitted years later that “my music life ended when he died.”

“Oh yeah, I carried on and I existed,” Buck Owens said. “But the real joy and love, the real lightning and thunder is gone forever.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images