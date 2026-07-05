Born in Georgia 44 Years Ago Today, “The Brains” Behind This Harmonious Country Music Trio

First making waves with the 2009 number-one hit “I Run to You”, country music trio Lady A is truly a team effort. Formed in 2006, the Nashville-based outfit won fans over with their layered vocal harmonies, evocative storytelling, and fusion of country, rock, and pop music. While singers Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley take the lead on vocals, Dave Haywood does pretty much everything else. In addition to background vocals, he also plays guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Today, we’re honoring the musical legacy of David Wesley Haywood—once dubbed “the brains” of Lady A by iHeart—who was born in Augusta, Georgia, on this day (July 5) in 1982.

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Dave Haywood Gets It From His Dad (And Mom)

Dave Haywood owes his father a debt of gratitude for two reasons. The first is his perfect smile. Van Haywood is a dentist who invented the night guard teeth-whitening method in the 1980s.

“He’s the Bruce Springsteen of the dental world!” Haywood said in 2011.

And that’s not the only thing he has in common with the Boss. As a child, Haywood learned guitar from his father and piano from mom Angie, a teacher.

Both were involved in music with their local church, and Dave served as president of the youth choir during his senior year of high school.

“My family’s really musical. They’re kind of like a nerdy Partridge Family,” Haywood explained.

He added, “Everyone in my family sings, so it all comes directly from them.”

How Lady A Came to Be

Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley met as classmates at Riverside Middle School in Evans, Georgia. Kelley often accompanied Haywood on vocals when the latter performed Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally” or any number of James Brown songs.

In 2005, five years after graduating from Lakeside High School, the two longtime friends started a tradition of meeting for songwriting sessions in Atlanta every other weekend.

The following year, Kelley moved to Nashville and convinced Haywood to follow. After two months, they met Hillary Scott, eventually inviting her to come back to their house and write.

“She came over to the house and the three of us sat down, and just for six months, wouldn’t stop writing,” Haywood said in 2008.

After forming Lady A, the trio released “Love Don’t Live Here”—the first song they ever wrote together—as their debut single. The song peaked at number three on the Hot Country Songs chart in early 2008.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Song That Changed Everything for Lady A]

Lady A scored their first number-one hit the next year with “I Run to You”, the third single from their eponymous debut album.

Then in August 2009, they struck gold again with “Need You Now”. The lead single and title track off their sophomore album, “Need You Now” became a massive crossover hit.

The group won five awards at the 2011 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Need You Now”.

Additionally, Need You Now won the Best Country Album trophy at the 54th Grammy Awards.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images