I Bet You Don’t Remember These 4 Massive Country Hits From 2009

The year 2009 seems like a long time ago, and in many ways it was. But the year saw some of the best country songs released, at least in the last several decades, including these four, which everybody should still know today.

“The Truth” by Jason Aldean

Few songs pack a punch like Jason Aldean’s “The Truth“. Written by Brett James and Ashley Monroe, the song appears on Aldean’s third studio album, Broken In.

“The Truth” is a song about the pain of a relationship that has ended, and not wanting anyone to know the hurt that remains. The song says, “Just don’t tell ’em I’ve gone crazy / That I’m still strung out over you / Tell ’em anything you want to / Just don’t tell ’em all the truth.”

“It’s one of those things where things happen,” Aldean tells The Boot. “You’re hurting inside and don’t want anyone else to know. You don’t want to damage your pride by letting your feelings out there too much.”

“I Run To You” by Lady A

Most people think 2009 was a pivotal year for Lady A because they released “Need You Now“, the biggest song of their career. And while that is accurate, it’s “I Run To You” which paved the way for “Need You Now”. “I Run To You” is Lady A’s first chart-topping single. It’s also what they were trying to emulate when they were creating their sophomore Need You Now album.

“‘Run To You’ was our first big No. 1,” Charles Kelley says on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “We knew we were onto something.”

“I Run To You” is written by band members Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, along with Tom Douglas. The song says, “This world keeps spinning faster / Into a new disaster, so I run to you / I run to you, baby / And when it all starts comin’ undone / Baby, you’re the only one I run to / I run to you.”

“Why Don’t We Just Dance” by Josh Turner

Josh Turner’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance” is on his fourth studio album, Haywire. Written by Jim Beavers, Darrell Brown, and Jonathan Singleton, the song became a four-week No. 1 hit for Turner.

The lighthearted song says, “Baby, why don’t you go put your best dress on / And those high-heeled shoes you love to lose / As soon as the tunes come on? / On second thought / Just the way you are / Is already driving me crazy / So baby, why don’t we just dance?“

Two years later, Turner included the song on his compilation Icon album.

“People Are Crazy” by Billy Currington

Billy Currington’s “People Are Crazy” might be one of the best country songs that tell a story, of any year. Written by Bobby Braddock and Troy Jones, the song is on Currington’s Little Bit Of Everything record.

“People Are Crazy” is about an old man whom the narrator meets in a bar. Towards the end of the song, it is revealed that the old man leaves all of his money to the narrator.

The song says, “He left his fortune to / Some guy he barely knew / His kids were mad as hell / But me, I’m doing well / And I drop by today / To just say thanks and pray / And I left a six-pack right there on his grave / And I said / ‘God is great, beer is good / And people are crazy.’”

