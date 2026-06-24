Born in St. Louis 66 Years Ago, the “Honorary Texan” Who Went From Late Bloomer To Writing Hits for Randy Travis and John Anderson

Growing up in the tiny Western Kentucky town of Slaughters, Chris Knight was drawn to the music of bold, irreverent truth tellers like John Prine and Steve Earle. However, he never dreamed of following in their footsteps, instead perfectly content to keep writing and playing music as a hobby. Still, the industry found him regardless. In addition to releasing nine albums of his own, Knight has also penned works for Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, and Montgomery Gentry. Today, we’re exploring the life and legacy of Chris Knight on his 66th birthday.

Chris Knight Was Nearly 40 When His Music Career Began

Born June 24, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri, Knight cut his teeth on a plastic toy guitar he received as a Christmas present when he was three years old.

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By 15, he’d graduated to borrowing his older brother’s instrument, teaching himself to play “probably 35–40 John Prine songs.”

After high school, Knight graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

Believing his musical days were behind him, he went to work as a mine reclamation inspector and as a miner’s consultant for the Kentucky Department of Surface Mining.

“I was never really desperate to get into the music business,” Chris Knight said.

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As they say, however, man makes plans, and God laughs. In 1986, Knight heard Steve Earle on the radio, whose career was on the rise following the release of his highly-acclaimed debut album Guitar Town.

Earle’s swaggering honesty and fearless storytelling style stirred something creative up in Knight, who began writing his own songs.

Four years later, he began recording rough demos of those songs in his 10′-x-15′ Kentucky trailer. Those demos quickly began circulating among fans, who made copies for friends.

Eventually, the buzz around Knight’s work spread to Nashville, and he won a spot on a songwriters’ night at the storied Bluebird Cafe in 1993.

He caught the attention of music producer Frank Liddell, who helped Knight secure a contract with Decca Records after he landed an A&R job with the company. His self-titled debut album arrived in 1998.

A Man Without a Label

While Chris Knight’s freshman record garnered praise from critics, Decca folded just two years later.

Knight signed with Dualtone Music Group for two records before deciding to go the independent route.

His best album showing was 2012’s Little Victories, which peaked at number 25 on the top country albums chart.

It included the Lee Ann Womack collaboration “You Lie When You Call My Name”, as well as a John Prine cameo on the title track.

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Despite never charting a country single across nine albums, Chris Knight continues to make music his way. Perhaps that’s why country music fans in Texas love him so much. In 2006, then-governor Rick Perry bestowed upon him the distinction of “honorary Texan.”

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