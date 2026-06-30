Born in Texas 89 Years Ago, the Songwriter Behind “Wind Beneath My Wings” and Hits From Tammy Wynette, Randy Travis, and Tanya Tucker

On this day (June 30) in 1937, Larry Henley was born in Arp, Texas. He initially wanted to be an actor before launching his music career with the Newbeats. After the band split, he started writing songs in Nashville with the likes of Red Lane, Kenny O’Dell, and Jeff Silbar. He and Silbar co-wrote “Wind Beneath My Wings.” Henley’s credits also include hits from Tammy Wynette, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, and Lynn Anderson

Henley moved to Southern California in his early twenties to chase fame and fortune. While he landed a part in an Australian film and a regular spot on a local radio station, he didn’t find what he was looking for. As a result, he moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he found work in the oil industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Songs From 1964 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart]

Play video

While in Shreveport, Henley sat in with a local group called Dan and Mark. He soon became a member of the band. Together, they toured the Southern United States before finally landing a deal with Mercury Records in Nashville. After inking the deal, they changed their name to the Newbeats. In 1964, they recorded their sole hit, “Bread and Butter,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and showcased Henley’s falsetto vocals.

According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Henley spent the next few years touring with the Newbeats. They shared the stage with the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, and Roy Orbison, who was Henley’s childhood friend. During this time, he also started writing songs. When the band split, he took his newfound writing talent to Nashville.

Larry Henley Wrote Hits

Larry Henley wrote his first hit song, “Til I Get It Right,” with his mentor Red Lane. Tammy Wynette took it to the top of the country chart in 1973. Two years later, Tanya Tucker scored a No. 1 with “Lizzie and the Rainman,” which Henley co-wrote with Kenny O’Dell.

Henley found continued success in the 1980s. Lynn Anderson and Gary Morris took “You’re Welcome to Tonight” to No. 9 on the country chart in 1983. That same year, Janie Fricke topped the country chart with “He’s a Heartache (Lookin’ for a Place to Happen).” Randy Travis took “Is It Still Over” to No. 1 in 1989.

Larry Henley’s biggest success as a songwriter was “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” a co-write with frequent collaborator Jeff Silbar. Gary Morris recorded the song in 1983 and took it to No. 4 on the country chart. His rendition also won Song of the Year at the ACM and CMA Awards. Six years later, Bette Midler took the modern standard to the top of the pop chart. Her recording won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Kenny Rogers, John Tesh, Ray Price, Johnny Rodriguez, Willie Nelson, and Patti LaBelle are among the A-list artists who have recorded the song over the years.

Featured Image by CBS via Getty Images