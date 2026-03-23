Born on This Day in 1868, Radio’s First Hillbilly—the Georgia Fiddler Widely Credited With Launching the Country Music Recording Industry

Long before Nashville, Tennessee became the home of country music, many believe the country music recording industry got its start in an empty building on Nassau Street in Atlanta. The song was “The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane”—written in 1871 from the perspective of an elderly enslaved man. And the artist was “Fiddlin’” John Carson, born on this day (March 23) in 1868 in Fannin County, Georgia.

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“Fiddlin’” John Carson: From the Streets of Atlanta to an NYC Studio

While Carson never received much in the way of a formal education, he was a self-taught fiddle player. As a teenager, he honed his skills on an old Stradivari-copy violin brought from Ireland in the early 18th century.

In 1913, Carson placed fourth at the inaugural Georgia Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention in Atlanta. He would return the next seven years in a row, winning every one. That’s where then-Tennessee Gov. Robert L. Taylor bestowed upon him the moniker of “Fiddlin’” John Carson.

As an adult, Carson worked in the Georgia cotton mills. In 1914, the mill workers went on strike for their right to form a union. This left Carson with no other means of income than performing on the streets of North Atlanta. He would write his own songs and sell printed copies in the streets for a nickel or dime.

By 1919, Carson had formed a band called the Cronies, performing as part of campaigns for various Georgia politicians, like Tom Watson and Herman Talmadge. He made his radio debut on Sept. 9, 1922, playing at the WSB radio station in Atlanta. This appearance helped launch his career nationwide and made him the first “hillbilly” artist to ever perform on the radio.

Carson’s Discovery

In 1923, Atlanta furniture dealer Polk C. Brockman spotted “Fiddlin’” John Carson in a newsreel. Also a distributor for OKeh Records, Brockman arranged a recording session between Carson and Ralph Peer, a talent scout for the New York City-based company.

Peer was not a fan, but allowed the session to proceed anyway. So on June 14, 1923, in a loft on Nassau Street in Atlanta, Carson recorded two songs: “The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane” and “The Old Hen Cackled and the Rooster’s Going to Crow.”

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Originally intended for local release only, Carson’s records sold out almost instantly. Peer invited him to New York City, where he cemented his place in history as the first commercially successful country recording artist.

“Fiddlin’” John Carson died on Dec. 11, 1949, in Atlanta. He was 81 years old.

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