“We Almost Died”: ACM Winners Open up About Frightening Jet Trouble Before Awards Show

For now, there is no better way to get from point A to point B without flying. Depending on the speed, it can take days to travel from one end of America to the other. But in a plane, that distance can be traveled within a matter of hours. While nearly every country singer uses a plane, the genre has a dark past when it comes to flying. And recently, The Red Clay Strays explained how the private jet they were flying in nearly crashed on the way to the ACM Awards.

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While celebrating one of the biggest nights in country music, The Red Clay Strays made a little history when named the Group of the Year. But when asked what the most country thing they did this week was, bassist Andrew Bishop revealed how he drove his F-150 Super Duty to their private jet.

@yahooentertainment @theredclaystrays are maybe a little too calm about the fact they “almost died” on the way to the ACM Awards. 😅 The country rock group revealed their private jet had to circle over Mobile, Ala., for nearly two hours before making an emergency landing after part of the engine cowling came off during takeoff. ♬ original sound – Yahoo Entertainment – Yahoo Entertainment

Although driving a massive truck is country, Zach Rishel had a different story. “We almost died in that private jet.”

According to the musician, the engine cover decided to rip off during their flight. Thankfully, the pilots were able to return to Mobile, Alabama, to get a new plane. “We had to circle Mobile for about two hours to lose enough fuel to land again, to then get some more planes.”

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How The Red Clay Strays Flirted With Death And Country Music

With The Red Clay Strays making it safe to the ACM Awards, the group was right to be worried. Aside from the scary situation, planes have taken the lives of several music legends. In 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson lost their lives in a plane crash. In 1977, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines passed away in a plane.

Even country music royalty, Patsy Cline, passed away at just 30 when her plane crashed on March 5, 1963, due to heavy weather in Tennessee. Not passing away herself, Reba McEntire mourned the death of several band members and her touring manager after their plane crashed in 1991.

The Red Clay Strays were able to laugh about the ordeal, but the frightening experience served as a reminder that even a night of celebration can quickly take an unexpected turn.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)