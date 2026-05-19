On This Day in 1979, Supertramp Went No. 1 With a Grammy-Winning Album Later Tied to One of Rock’s Wildest Conspiracy Theories

On this day (May 19) in 1979, Supertramp reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Breakfast in America, which would control the top spot for six nonconsecutive weeks. Three of the album’s singles became hits on the Hot 100. Then, in 1980, it won Best Album Package and Best Engineered Non-Classical Recording at the Grammy Awards. More than two decades later, the album became the center of a 9/11 conspiracy theory.

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Breakfast in America was Supertramp’s most successful release in the United States. It was their only album to top the Billboard 200. The LP also produced their biggest Hot 100 hits. “The Logical Song” (No. 6) and “Take the Long Way Home” (No. 10) were the band’s only top 10 hits. While neither Grammy Award went to the band, the album is their only release to win at the awards show.

[RELATED: The Supertramp Song That Complains About Excessively Useless Talk]

It was more than a huge success for the band. It was also a stellar representation of their blend of pop and progressive rock. However, all of the quality and success of Breakfast in America would be overshadowed roughly three decades later when it became the target of a 9/11 conspiracy theory.

How Supertramp Entered the World of Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories were rampant in the years following the September 11 terrorist attacks. People could seemingly draw connections between the tragic event and nearly any piece of art, media, or scripture. However, it still seems strange that Supertramp, a British rock band that peaked in the late 1970s, would find their way into an absolutely wild 9/11 conspiracy, but here we are. Get your tinfoil hats and prepare to go down the rabbit hole.

This video, uploaded in March 2016, seems to be one of the earliest sources of this conspiracy theory. To make the rest of the information make sense, we need to understand two older conspiracies on which this one is built. First, the Freemasons planned and executed 9/11, among other atrocities. Second, the shadowy figures that actually control the world have been hiding messages in movies, music, and other media to prepare the population for major orchestrated events. According to the conspiracy, Breakfast in America is an example of this predictive programming.

It Doesn’t Get Any Less Stupid

First, notice that the cover of the album is painted to look like you’re taking in the scene from the window of a passenger jet. You know, like the ones that hit the Twin Towers. Then, there’s the New York City skyline, in which the Towers are a prominent feature. Take a closer look at the Twin Towers on the album’s cover. Notice the glass of orange juice? It’s the same color as a fireball. You know, like the ones that erupted from the buildings during the attack.

If that didn’t convince you, just hold the album cover up to a mirror or flip it to get a reversed image. When you do that, you’ll see that the U and P in Supertramp look an awful lot like 9 11.

To take things one step further, the diabolical Mason or member of the Illuminati or servant of our Reptilian overlords who designed the album cover made sure that the hidden image was directly above the Towers.

Do you need more proof? How about the fact that on top of everything else, the album is called Breakfast in America? When did the September 11 attacks happen? The first plane hit at 8:46 in the morning, local time. That’s right, breakfast time.

It’s not like New York City was and remains symbolic of the United States, and orange juice is a beverage usually consumed with breakfast. No way! If you believe that, you must also believe that the fact that the letters in Supertramp look like the numbers 9 and 11 when reversed is also some kind of coincidence, and that designers Mike Doud and Mick Haggerty didn’t think to check for hidden references to something that wouldn’t take place for well over 20 years while creating the Grammy-winning artwork.

Still Not Convinced?

If you’re still on the fence about Supertramp’s knowledge of 9/11, there’s one more piece of information that pulls everything together. As the narrator in the video linked above points out, Dutch millionaire Stanley “Sam” August Miesegaes is a 33rd Degree Master Mason. He financially backed Rick Davies and his formation of the band and helped them land their record deal.

Well, actually, the narrator added an annotation to clear up a minor misunderstanding. He admits that he doesn’t know if Miesegaes is really a 33rd Degree Mason. However, he provided a low-quality image that shows Miesegaes wearing what looks to be “your typical Masonic pendant.” The low resolution that makes it impossible to pick out any details of the medallion he’s wearing is clearly another layer of the conspiracy.

Sarcasm aside, Supertramp put together a rock-solid album of fun and memorable songs, even if it didn’t predict the future.

Featured Image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns