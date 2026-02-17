Born on This Day in 1935, the Country Singer Who Penned One of Willie Nelson’s Signature Songs and Overcame a Neurological Disorder To Reclaim His Voice

On this day (February 17) in 1935, Johnny Bush was born John Bush Shinn III in Houston, Texas. In the early days of his career, he shared the stage with the likes of Ray Price and Willie Nelson. Later, he launched his recording career and was known for his huge vocal range. Then, a neurological disorder took his voice until he fought to get it back. Today, Bush is widely remembered for writing Nelson’s signature song “Whiskey River,” which has opened countless concerts over the years.

Bush grew up listening to the likes of Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, Ernest Tubb, and Lefty Frizzell. Soon, he learned to sing and play guitar, and his uncle, a local DJ, urged him to perform on the air. He also helped Bush and his brother land gigs in local venues. In 1952, when he was 17, he relocated from Houston to San Antonio, where he began a solo career, playing the honky tonk circuit.

According to a biography, Johnny Bush joined Ray Price’s band, the Cherokee Cowboys, in 1963. At the time, a young Willie Nelson was also in the band. His connection to Price led Bush to Nashville, where he continued his solo career.

After landing in Nashville, Bush became a demo singer and continued his work as a sideman. He had multiple stints in Nelson’s backing band over the next few years. Then, in 1967, he recorded his first album, The Sound of a Heartache.

Nelson, who was seeing some success as a solo artist at the time, put his stamp of approval on Bush’s solo debut. The back of the LP sleeve featured a quote from Nelson: “Johnny Bush is a great singing talent, as you will discover after hearing his first album.”

One could say that Bush paid Nelson back for the endorsement with “Whiskey River.” He and Paul Stroud co-wrote the song, and he released it on his 1972 album of the same name. His version of the song reached No. 14 on the country chart.

Nelson originally recorded “Whiskey River” for his 1974 album Shotgun Willie. Four years later, he released it as a single from Willie and Family Live. The single peaked at No. 12 on the country chart. Moreover, it has been the opening song at Nelson’s shows since the 1970s.

Bush Battles a Rare Neurological Disorder

Early in his career, Johnny Bush was known for his impressive vocal range, hitting soaring high notes with ease. This range earned him the nickname the Country Caruso, comparing him to the Italian opera singer Enrico Caruso. Then, in 1972, shortly after releasing “Whiskey River,” he began losing his voice. He lost most of his vocal range and was sometimes unable to speak. This affliction led to performance anxiety, which led to substance abuse. Two years later, in 1974, his label dropped him.

Bush initially believed that the affliction was a divine punishment for his lifestyle. However, in 1978, doctors diagnosed him with a rare neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia. He was finally able to receive treatment and, after working with a vocal coach, regained most of his range.

In the coming years, he served as a mentor to up-and-coming Texas country artists. Bush also used his acclaim to bring awareness to his condition. In doing so, he became something of a spokesman for those dealing with vocal disorders. This advocacy work earned him the National Council of Communicative Disorders’ Annie Glenn Award in 2002.

He released his final album, The Absolute Johnny Bush, in 2017. It featured collaborations with Ray Price, Dale Watson, and Reckless Kelly.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images