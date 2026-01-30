Born on This Day in 1938, the 1960s Country Star Who Paved the Way for Dolly Parton’s Big Break

On this day (January 30) in 1938, Norma Jean Beasler was born in Welliston, Oklahoma. After dropping her last name, she appeared regularly on Ozark Jubilee and the Grand Ole Opry. Later, she joined The Porter Wagoner Show. After behind-the-scenes issues led to her departure from the show, Dolly Parton took her place.

The Beasler family relocated to Oklahoma City in the 1940s. There, Norma Jean became a fan of the Grand Ole Opry and Kitty Wells. By the time she was 12, she was performing on local radio stations and continued to do so throughout her teen years. During this time, she became friends with fellow future country star Norma Jackson, who was the first of the two to sign a record deal.

In 1959, Marty Robbins helped Beasler, who had already dropped her surname, land a deal with Columbia Records, according to Hillbilly Music. However, none of the singles she released through the label became a hit. It wasn’t until she joined the cast of The Porter Wagoner Show that her star truly began to rise.

The World Meets “Pretty Miss Norma Jean”

After relocating to Nashville to focus on her recording career, Porter Wagoner invited Beasler to join his syndicated TV show. She auditioned and became the “girl singer” for Wagoner’s television series as well as his road show in 1961.

Soon, the talented vocalist whom Wagoner introduced as “Pretty Miss Norma Jean” was one of the most popular fixtures of the TV and live shows. She did so well with Wagoner that Chet Atkins took notice and signed her to RCA Victor.

Her first single for RCA Victor, “Let’s Go All the Way,” was also her first to chart, peaking at No. 11. Despite her popularity, she only released three top 10 singles. Solo tracks “Go Cat Go” and “I Wouldn’t Buy a Used Car from Him” peaked at No. 8. “The Game of Triangles,” a collaboration with Bobby Bare and Liz Anderson, peaked at No. 5.

Why Beasler Left The Porter Wagoner Show

Norma Jean and Porter Wagoner began having an affair at some point during her time on the show. While she was open about their relationship, she couldn’t avoid feeling guilty about being a married man’s other woman, which led her to develop an alcohol problem.

Wagoner was ready to leave his wife for his young co-star. According to Bear Family Records, he even bought Norma Jean a ring. However, his wife wouldn’t grant him a divorce. As a result, she threw the ring in his face, quit the show, and returned to Oklahoma in 1967.

Norma Jean’s Career Wasn’t Over

Norma Jean returned to Oklahoma City, got married, and opened a dress shop in nearby Norman, Oklahoma. However, she didn’t leave her music career behind. She kept her Grand Ole Opry membership until 1969 and continued to record through the early 1970s.

She released a dozen albums between departing the show in mid-1967 and 1973. Then, she walked away from music for nearly a decade. She recorded a duet version of “Let’s Go All the Way” with Claude Gray in 1982. More than 20 years later, in 2005, she released The Loneliest Star in Texas. Norma Jean came back nine years later with Aged to Perfection. Both albums were released via Heart of Texas Records.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images