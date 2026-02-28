Born on This Day in 1940, the Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Who Played With Bob Dylan and Penned Lynn Anderson’s 1970 Signature Hit

Joe South has quite a memorable name. Sadly, unless you were around to witness his brilliance as a singer-songwriter and guitarist back in the 1960s and 1970s, his name might not ring a bell. That’s a shame, honestly. Joe South was really on a different level in the genres of country, folk, and rock back in the day. And he was born on this very day, February 28, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia. Let’s celebrate the life of this famed Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan collaborator!

Fondly Remembering Joe South

Joe South was born Joseph Alfred Souter on February 28, 1940, in Atlanta Georgia. Little is known about his early years, surprisingly. But one can only assume that music was in South’s blood from the start. After a bit of encouragement from local Atlanta radio personality, Bill Lowery, South started his recording career in the late 1950s. He played as a staff guitarist with the National Recording Corporation, before moving to Nashville with The Manrando Group as well as Wayne Felts Promotions. His first Top 50 hit was a cover of The Big Bopper’s “The Purple People Eater Meets The Witch Doctor”.

For a while, much of South’s career focus was on songwriting. He penned two songs for Gene Vincent, “I Might Have Known” and “Gone Gone Gone”. In the 1960s, South formed Joe South And The Believers, a band composed of South and his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Barbara. The band enjoyed a handful of hits while they were together. South also penned the signature Lynn Anderson hit “(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden,” which was originally recorded by Billy Joe Royal in 1967.

Outside of his songwriting work and tenure in his band, Joe South was also an accomplished sideman. He can be heard on a laundry list of songs by major hitmakers through the years, from “Sheila” by Tommy Roe (guitar) to much of Bob Dylan’s famed Blonde On Blonde album (bass guitar). South also played the tremolo guitar introduction on Aretha Franklin’s famed soul hit, “Chain Of Fools”. He also played guitar for Simon & Garfunkel, Al Gorgoni, and many more. South would eventually win a Grammy Award for Song of the Year for the 1968 song “Games People Play”.

Sadly, after a life well-lived, Joe South would pass away on September 5, 2012, at the age of 72 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. His impressive discography of music lives on.

