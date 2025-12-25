Born on This Day in 1949, the Scream Queen Horror Film Icon Turned Country Singer and Lead Actress in Loretta Lynn’s Biopic

Though those who only know her from her Carrie fame might be surprised to learn, Sissy Spacek was a bona fide country music icon. The Texas-born actress used her talents to gain a foothold in the country music scene, becoming an unexpected icon there. On the anniversary of her birth, revisit this horror icon-turned-country-emblem’s career below.

Singer-Turned-Actor-Turned-Singer Again…

Spacek has had an interesting career trajectory. Most of us know her as an actress, but she actually started her life in the spotlight as a musician.

After graduating from high school (where she won prom queen, with a notable lack of pig’s blood), she moved to New York and studied acting. While honing her skills at the New York branch of the Actors Studio, she released music as a side gig. Though this wasn’t as successful as her future pursuits as a musician, it earned her the reputation of being a multi-hypnotic talent.

Soon, she earned roles that would make her name, notably the role of the scorned prom queen Carrie in 1976. It wasn’t until 1980 that she would stake her claim in the country scene with Coal Miner’s Daughter.

You’re Looking At Country

Spacek clinched the role of Loretta Lynn in the biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter. While playing the country icon, Spacek proved she could go toe-to-toe with many of the genre’s vocalists. She was so impressive, in fact, that she won an Academy Award for her efforts.

Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn earned praise for its restraint and realism. She didn’t just imitate the singer; she became her. “Nobody else sings like Loretta, and nobody else talks like Loretta,” Spacek once said. “Once I captured her rhythm, the hardest part was giving it all up.”

Moreover, this experience moved her to take things a step further in the music industry and release her own music.

Continued Music Career

Following the success of Coal Miner’s Daughter, Spacek decided to release her own music. Her debut album, Hangin’ Up My Heart, was released in 1983. The project saw Spacek cover even more country hits like “Lonely but Only for You” and “If I Can Just Get Through the Night.”

Despite her unusual entry into the country scene, critics and fans alike praised Spacek’s album. It felt authentic, despite being inspired by an acting gig. Revisit Spacek’s Hangin’ Up My Heart below.

