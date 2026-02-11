Born on This Day in 1962, the 90s Rock Icon Who Earned a Country Crossover Hit With the Cozy “Staycation Song” That Makes Home Feel Like Paradise

Some artists can’t be put in a box. Sheryl Crow is one of those artists. The rocker first earned fame in the 1990s with “All I Wanna Do.” From there, her string of hits felt unrelenting. But the Missouri native didn’t rest on her laurels. In 2013, Crow decided to take a major career leap, transitioning into country music—a move that more and more artists have since followed. To celebrate Crow’s diverse and legendary career on her birthday, revisit some of her highlights below.

Born on This Day in 1962, Sheryl Crow

Crow trekked a long journey to stardom. By the time she achieved international success, she had already racked up quite a resume. From writing jingles to performing alongside Michael Jackson, Crow’s career was enviable before she even earned name recognition.

Crow got her start writing and performing commercial jingles. Around the same time, she taught music during the day, giving her time to perform in bands at night. This eventually led her to become a background vocalist for several legendary names, including Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Belinda Carlisle, Jimmy Buffett, and Don Henley.

Solo Career

A voice as distinctive as Crow’s could never be completely resigned to the background. It was inevitable that she would eventually step out into the spotlight.

She made her first attempt at a solo career in 1992. Working with Sting’s producer, Hugh Padgham, Crow created a record she ultimately found unsatisfying. Both she and her label decided the record was better shelved than released.

It wasn’t until the next year that Crow released her official debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Named after the songwriting group she performed with—featuring Kevin Gilbert, David Baerwald, David Ricketts, Bill Bottrell, Brian MacLeod, and Dan Schwartz—this album put Crow on the map.

Country Crossover

There is much crossover between country and rock. Many times, the lines between those two genres are irretrievably blurred. That thin line has led many rockers to move into country, including Crow.

Nowadays, you’d be just as right if you called Crow a country artist as if you called her a rock icon. She’s excelled in both genres since she formally took a stake in country.

In 2013, Crow released a song called “Easy,” which helped her transition into the country scene. This song marked her first release with Warner Music Nashville, changing her career for the better. Crow considered the track her “staycation song” that makes “your home feel like you’re getting away.”



