Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Anna Shoemaker

Anna Shoemaker is a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter. Originally hailing from Philadelphia, the 26-year-old first made her mark as a Soundcloud sensation with her viral mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” and Chance the Rapper’s “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” which she recorded on her bedroom floor. The song, which now has over 892K streams, caught the attention of fashion mogul SteveMadden, who signed her to his record label, 5Towns Records. Her debut EP, ‘EastSide,’ was produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer JT Daly and released in 2018.

In 2020 Shoemaker released her sophomore effort, ‘Everything Is Embarrassing.’Shoemaker is now preparing to release her debut album packed with glistening, millennial anthems. The album will be released later this year via +1 Records.

