Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Cinders

Salt Lake City indie-pop-rock trio (and three best friends) Cinders recently released their rowdy new single “Growing Up”. Doused in melodic hooks and nostalgia for younger years, the track highlights the trials and tribulations of getting older, the societal and self-imposed pressures of adulthood, and the struggle of not losing yourself in the process. “Growing Up” is available on all DSPs.

Growing up can be hard at times. The nostalgia of being a kid has been on our minds a lot lately. No bills, no jobs, no responsibilities. While writing the lyrics, we wanted to make the song feel different as well. It’s probably the most technically difficult song we’ve ever written because of all the changes throughout, but it makes it so much fun to play.- Cinders

Produced by the band and mixed by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Phil Joly (Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes), “Growing Up” is the first taste of new music since releasing their 2018 sophomore album Looking Forward to Looking Back. With two albums under their belts –including their 2016 self-titled debut –and another in the works, Cinders has toured the country extensively, captivating audiences and building a dedicated grassroots fanbase. The band’s infectious excitement and upbeat energy also caught the attention of NPR’s Bob Boilen, who glowingly reviewed the band at the DIY Musician Conference in 2018.

