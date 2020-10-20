Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Belle Mt. over Zoom video!

Today, the buzzing London-based alt-pop project Belle Mt., fronted by songwriter/frontman Matt Belmont—shares a new version of their acclaimed single “Hollow” via Bee & El Records/Warner Records.

“Hollow” has taken on a life of its own since its independent release as “Hollow – Acoustic.” Thus far, it has gathered over 30 million total streams and counting. On the track, an acoustic guitar accompanies a stirring solo vocal before subtle keys and minimal orchestration echo. What begins as a pensive melody slowly builds into a sweeping refrain carried by Matt’s emotionally powerful delivery.

“‘Hollow’is about love, loss, rebirth, and everything in between,” says Matt. “Like great artists that leave us too soon, some of the love stories that aren’t fated to last are remembered with their own timeless beauty and eternal youth. This one was inspired by the beginnings of a relationship that could have gone either way, neither of us were prepared for the weight of it or for the depths that needed to be reached in order to confront our demons and heal together. They say that if you come to fame without knowing yourself then the fame will define you and consume you, the same can apply to love.”

About Bell Mt.:

As Matt Belmont explains, “Belle Mt. is an ever-evolving concept that can take on many forms.” It can manifest —at times— as Matt performing his most intimate songs solo on guitar or keys & vocals. In its current incarnation, Belle Mt. mostly performs as a trio comprised of Matt alongside long term collaborators Chris Burgess on drums/percussion and Ben Worsley on guitar, bass & backing vocals. Belle Mt. first emerged at the end of 2017 with the debut EP, ‘Volume I’as “Hollow (Acoustic)” claimed real estate on coveted playlists such as Spotify’s “New Music Friday,” the group performed at SXSW, BritishSummertime in Hyde Park, Eurosonic, and on the road with Kaleo. After amassing multi-millions of streams globally, Belle Mt. inked a contract with Warner Records in 2020. Matt Belmont’s emotive songwriting, heartfelt vocals, keys and acoustic guitar and has been captivating audiences worldwide. Belle Mt. makes its formal introduction now. More music to follow soon.

