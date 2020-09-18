​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Brady Rymer over Zoom video!

How does a ’90s rootsy rock star turn his focus to making smart songs for kids? Find out in this conversation with Brady Rymer. This always-smiling songwriter is received three GRAMMY nominations for his friendly family music. He got his start with the NJ rock band From Good Homes, and started to write kids’ songs wen his son Gus was born about 20 years ago. Rymer often tours as the bassist with the Laurie Berkner Band. Brady recently collaborated with UK artist David Gibb to created a new album “Songs across the Pond,” and he has been very busy this year, recording new music, making music videos, performing virtual concerts for his band and various sponsors and causes.

After a decade-long career with RCA Records jam band From Good Homes, recording and touring with acts from the Dave Matthews Band to Bob Dylan and Bob Weir’s Ratdog, Brady Rymer ventured into family music as he started his own family, releasing Good Morning, Gus in 2000. Since then, he has released ten CDs, including 2017’s GRAMMY-nominated Press Play, 2014’s GRAMMY-nominated Just Say Hi! and the 2008 GRAMMY-nominated Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could. His most recent album, Under the Big Umbrella, was inspired by and written with students & teachers. It’s a collection of songs full of hope for a future with room for everyone. Brady and the Little Band That Could invite us to join them in a place where individuality is celebrated, and kindness wins the day.

Rymer’s rootsy, accordion-laced pop and rock music regularly wins critical acclaim and national awards including three Children’s GRAMMY nominations as well as numerous Parents’ Choice Gold and NAPPA (National Parenting Publications) Gold Awards, and has garnered him a growing fan base of enthusiastic families. Together with his longtime bandmates in the Little Band That Could — outstanding players all, with backgrounds from Americana to Zydeco — he performs rockin’ live music for kids and families across the country at Performing Arts Centers, concert halls, clubs, outdoor festivals, schools and libraries.

A special “Let’s Move” edition of his tune “Jump Up” was included on the 2013 album Songs for a Healthier America, a compilation of songs produced by Hip Hop Public Health for First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign. To encourage children to get active and make healthy choices, the album is available as a full-length free download on iTunes.

Brady’s 2011 CD Love Me for Who I Amwas inspired by his experience performing for and working with kids with Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome and related disorders, and celebrates kids of all abilities. He regularly performs sensory-friendly shows for audiences including children with special needs.

Brady’s original songs and recordings are included in HBO Family releases A Family Is A Family Is A Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration and Don’t Divorce Me.

Brady serves on the Education Board of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the region’s musical heritage.

He is a featured performer and composer for ASHA’s (American Speech-Language-Hearing Association) Listen To Your Buds Campaign, a hearing health public education campaign to provide parents and children with information about safe usage of personal audio technology.

When he’s not playing with his own band, Brady plays bass guitar with the Laurie Berkner Band; he also performs a few select shows a year with his ‘grown-up’ band From Good Homes. He lives on the North Fork of Long Island with his wife, Bridget, and two children Gus and Daisy.

