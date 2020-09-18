​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Bright Light Bright Light over Zoom video!

Stream Fun City here: https://orcd.co/funcity

Bright Light Bright Light is Welsh-born, NYC living artist Rod Thomas who makes pop music influenced heavily by cinema, with nods to the 80s and 90s, his formative decades, in its colourful, effervescent presentation.​

The first unsigned artist ever to perform on Graham Norton’s BBC One TV show in 2016, Rod not only made history by performing on the show with Sir Elton John, but also showed the world how much he’s achieved as an independent musician.​

‘Choreography’, his most recent album, features guest vocals by Sir Elton John, Alan Cumming and features all Scissor Sisters members, making an impressive cast for an independent release. It found success on the US Billboard Chart and UK Official Chart and had huge critical acclaim. From its success, Rod was awarded Musician of the Year at the WINQ awards 2016.​

To date, he’s toured the world opening for Elton John (55 shows), Erasure (27 shows), Scissor Sisters, Ellie Goulding, Hercules & Love Affair and more, as well as playing his own rapturously received gigs, numerous Pride festivals and sharing a bill with Kylie Minogue and Take That at Hyde Park..

And alongside making music, he’s a celebrated DJ who runs a Time Out NY Recommended party ‘Romy & Michele’s Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance’ based on one of his favourite films. The party travels when he tours, but is largely based in Alan Cumming’s Club Cumming (who is also in the film) and Brooklyn’s C’mon Everybody where it started.

​Also an ambassador for Localgiving, and frequent fundraiser for LGBTQIA and humanitarian charities, for Rod, music is all about connection: between his own records and his DJ parties, he’s bringing as much joy and love as he can into the music world, and having a blast along the way.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!