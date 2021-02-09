Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing CC Clarke over Zoom video!

London based singer songwriter/ beauty influencer CC Clarke released her new single “Boys Do Cry” on January 21st with Hollywood Life. This new single follows the success CC has had with previous singles ‘A Little More’ and ’Not Playing’ both charting in the UK Top 40 iTunes Pop Chart. In addition, to her music CC has continued to organically grow her Instagram following to over 2 Million from her relevant, on-point and revolutionary beauty content, which resulted in CC being named the most influential online beauty influencer by The Sunday Times. This last year has not only been busy for Clarke professionally in music and beauty but also personally as she welcomed the birth of her first child in 2020. This new personal milestone is something that has influenced CC’s music specifically the message she wants to present on her new single “Boys Do Cry”.

When asked about the importance of her new single CC said, “‘Boys Do Cry’ is about not being afraid to break down your barriers and show your emotions in order to feel and heal – and that goes for not just ‘boys’ but all of us! There is such a stigma around men not talking about their mental health though and especially after the year we have had I felt it was a really important message. Relationships break down when we don’t express how we feel and actually *talk* to each other so I hope people can feel a sense of reassurance and determination when they listen to this. Have a dance, have a cry and live life to the fullest!” As a mother, as a musician and as a strong voice in several key industries, CC wants to use the power of her following to push the conversation about mental health forward for both men and women.

Even though CC Clarke is most famously known as a beautify influencer, CC has been writing music since she was a small child. At first her parents would find her hand-written lyrics, and were convinced that she was copying poems. And while she was eventually supported by friends and family on the journey to where she is today, song-writing was something that remained something of a side hustle, until she appeared on a Maybelline advert as part of their Color Sensational campaign. The ad was featured in Piccadilly Circus and when they asked to provide a song for the advert, she knew that something had finally, emphatically clicked. She gave them the sultry pop song ‘Solo’, which was influenced by one of CC’s idols Rihanna. While some may say “you never want to meet your hero’s”, that cannot be said for CC as she had an amazing experience when she was handpicked to spend the day with Rhianna while the platinum selling artists was in London. “We drank tequila and sang The Spice Girls together,” CC grins. “It was insane, so crazy. And afterwards it made me realise, ‘I’ve got to follow in her footsteps!”

Balancing bold brand ambition and the formative sparks of an emerging music career as well as a young family isn’t easy: but then CC Clarke never wanted her life to be a walk in the park. For those in the beauty and lifestyle space, CC isn’t an easy name you could have missed these past few years: she’s a highly influential fashion, lifestyle and Instagram sensation. With popular influencers like KSI making the transition from gaming to music, there is no better time for Clarke to bring her 2 million followers into her music world. Stay tuned to CC’s socials (below) for more information on what CC Clarke has planned for 2021 in her music career.

