Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Emanuel

One of the most anticipated debut R&B albums of the past year, Emanuel’s full-length project ALT THERAPY has been unveiled to the world today via Motown Records & Universal Music Canada.

Before the world experienced moments of great upheaval and change this past year, an unknown new artist in Canada, a son of Ethiopian immigrants, had unknowingly written music that was prophetic to the times. His debut single, the emotionally stirring “Need You”, was released as the global pandemic struck, resonating with people around the world who were forced into isolation. Months later, when the brutal killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin sparked a worldwide reckoning of systemic racism and racial inequality, Emanuel offered “Black Woman” to the world -his moving ode of reconciliation that honors the majesty of Black women. Last month, as vaccines were distributed and possibility began to take the shape of reality, Emanuel shared his prayer for the future with the release of “Worldwide”. Now, during the week of Juneteenth and one year after the release of his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion, Emanuel celebrates freedom, growth and love with ALT THERAPY, his full-length contribution to the “renaissance of beautiful black art in the world.”

ALT THERAPY is a journey. A narrative of discovering a deep self-awareness and celebrating personal growth, Emanuel’s debut album is the testament of a young man in the process of becoming a great man.

A collection of 12 songs, ALT THERAPY is home to Emanuel’s two EPs released in 2020, Session 1: Disillusion (nominated for the2021 Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award) and Session 2: Transformation, as well as six additional songs: the manifestation mantra “Worldwide”, the revelation of new love on “Pillows”, the emotional plea of “I Need a Doctor”, the inner reckoning on “Detention”, the discovery of authentic love on “I Been”, and the rare male R&B duet on “Hindsight” featuring fellow Toronto R&B artist Dylan Sinclair.

Also released today is the visually striking official video for “Worldwide”, a song born out of Emanuel’s deep yearning to take his music, its message and energy, to people around the world while experiencing and absorbing the wisdom of many cultures. Directed by Kit Weyman and Executively Produced by Director X, the video is a visual depiction of Emanuel’s “Worldwide” manifestation mantra.

Emanuel’s talent is indisputable. Discovered by Canadian hip-hop icon Kardinal Offishall, launched by global superstar Idris Elba, signed by legendary R&B record label Motown Records, honored with a JUNO Award nomination for his debut EP, and championed by fans, critics and industry partners alike, Emanuel is one of the most destined new voices in R&B.

