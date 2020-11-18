​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing FINKEL over Zoom video! Adam was able to talk to Brian and Jane of FINKEL over Zoom video. The married couple told us about meeting in a college acapella group, starting a band and how a viral hit took them to LA. Check out FINKEL’s new song, Bleach Vial!

Jane and Brian Spencer of FINKEL seem to arrive from the near future, or perhaps somewhere out there, appearing with a slight shimmer of a dimension adjacent to our own. With an atmosphere treading the periphery of pop, the duo’s tangible vocal presence overlays hypnotic electro pulsations in a combination that teases out details of last night’s otherworldly dreams and tempts the waking state to return to its astral analog.

While it remains unclear where these two have been, it’s evident enough that they’re here now. She triggering a MIDI mixing board, he on guitar, their vocals intertwine with a shadowy fluidity that invokes notions of another time; perhaps the middle of next week. They sense you wondering what you’re doing then, and invite you back to the present with a wink.

A tale of two spirits unravels curiously from the seams of FINKEL’s musical catalogue. Their ethereal synthetic textures and rich vocal harmonies produce an aesthetic that grabs attention and gives it a nudge. The result somehow distills the mood of a strange day’s fleeting moments into a potent, lingering hex. Like the feeling of a passing glance with a mysterious stranger, we’re left assured we just encountered something ineffable, and wondering if someone else felt it too.

FINKEL most recently released their debut EP, “Backpack of Snacks” on April 3rd and then put out a remix EP, “Remix of Snacks” on August 21st. To round out 2020, the duo plans to release a pandemic reflection record titled “Sick 2020” with features from hip hop artists Monse and Kamakaze, comedian Laura DiLorenzo, along with several other features on December 11th, 2020.

