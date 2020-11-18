​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Philmon Lee over Zoom video!

Philmon Lee talked to us about growing up in a musical family, the sly way he taught himself piano in college, and getting signed to Epic Records. Check out Philmon Lee’s new song “No Saving Me” ft. Lindsey Stirling

A once in a live time vocalist. Philmon Lee emanates raw soul without a filter and a whole lot of fire. As a kid, he learned piano, guitar, and drums and even toured with pops. Putting his head down and adopting the blue-collar work ethic of his hometown, he devoted years to tirelessly honing his voice and drew inspiration from Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Elton John, and Steven Tyler, to name a few. Eventually, he captivated both Against Da Grain Entertainment and Epic Records, landing him a record deal. His voice will resound throughout 2020 and beyond.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbYwtS0hS1xigoTjM5VzvxQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philmonlee

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/philmonlee/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5yLiSpA4wPJNf7kYBIZegG

Twitter: https://twitter.com/philmonlee

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!