Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Getters

With the premiere of their recent singles “Tidal Wave,” “Row” and “Blindsided”, Houston rock band Getters offered a preview of their blistering 6-song EP; a unique blend of rhythmic, spatial indie rock that promises to be “the cannonball that shakes your existence” (our June 6/24th).

Amidst the uncertain times the world has been experiencing, Getters chose to focus on positivity and creativity. You won’t find rose-colored glasses or visions of grandeur on ‘We Are Getters.’ Instead, Micah Miller (drums), Jerry Nettles (guitars, keys), and Christopher Goodwin (vocals) found fulfillment through a creative outlet and a desire to share genuine moments with those who would connect with them. Having each been a part of numerous musical projects over the years, the members of Getters share nearly two decades of friendship and artistic collaboration. In the shadow of 2020 and with live touring put on pause, what began as a spare time creative outlet grew on the hearts and minds of those involved, inspired by a simple desire to connect with others in an otherwise bleak moment in time.

“We aim to connect with people the best way we know how,” said Nettles. “Until we’re able to perform in a live setting, our hope is that anyone can listen and relate to a lyric or experience a feeling we felt when writing these songs.“

The band will release one track every month until the EP release in June, providing a 360-degree perspective of their wide array of sounds, thought provoking lyrics, and gravitating vocal melodies.

All three of the members have experienced the ups and downs of the music industry, from being signed to major labels, to starting their own management and record labels, and all points in between. The guitarist, Jerry Nettles, even spent a few years running marketing for some record labels in NYC. They wold love to speak with you about their various experiences in the industry, and how their work on the business side of the industry informs their new project.

