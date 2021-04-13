Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Orgy

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Los Angeles-based industrial metal band Orgy is back with a brand new single “Karma Kastles.” The track marks the band’s first release of 2021. Staying true to their musical roots firmly established in 1997, “Karma Kastles” crunching guitars, electronic undertones and soaring vocals are what fans have gravitated towards for nearly three decades.

“I wrote ‘Karma Kastles’ about the madness people in LA face–when it comes to relationships (both romantic and bromantic),” says Orgy’s frontman Jay Gordon. “There are just so many options on both sides, it gets insanely difficult to keep up with the madness and treachery. It’s tough enough just trying to figure out who your ‘real’ friends are, let alone trying to date someone here. Things like geographical desirability and what kind of whip you drive, unfortunately play such bizarre roles in the typical LA relationship. We all build our own ‘Karma Kastles’ here in La La Land. Toxic and jaded with a twist of sex and a hint of scandal. Then we wake up like ‘wtf was I even thinking!’ You gotta love it, ‘cause it builds character and makes you miss home, wherever you’re from.”

Orgy—who is Jay Gordon (lead vocals), Carlton Bost (guitar, backing vocals), Nic Speck (bass, backing vocals), Creighton Emrick (guitar, backing vocals) and Marton Veress (drums)–recorded “Karma Kastles” between Gordon’s North Hollywood studio and home during the pandemic.

“Karma Kastles” is the first single from a new Orgy EP which will arrive later this year.

About ORGY:

Originally formed in 1997, ORGY was signed to KORN’s label Elementree Records and released their debut album Candyass in 1998. Featuring their two hit singles, a cover of the New Order song “Blue Monday” and “Stitches” along with the song “Revival” featuring Jonathan Davis of KORN, the album went on to sell almost two million copies. ORGY appeared on the Family Values Tour with KORN, Limp Bizkit, Ice Cube, Incubus and Rammstein and were featured on the live compilation album from the tour released in 1999. Their second album, the science fiction-themed Vapor Transmission, was released in 2000 featuring the singles “Fiction (Dreams in Digital)” and “Opticon” and the band later released the song “Faces” for the soundtrack to the movie Zoolander. Other releases from ORGY include the album Punk StatiK Paranoia (2004) and the Talk Sick EP (2015), with single releases since including “Grime of the Century,” “Wide Awake and Dead,” “Army To Your Party,” “High Summer Sun” (with Pure Obsessions & Red Nights) and the 2020 re-release of “The Spectrum.”For 2021, look for the band who is Jay Gordon (lead vocals) and Carlton Bost (guitar, backing vocals) along with Nic Speck (bass, backing vocals), Creighton Emrick (guitar, backing vocals) and Marton Veress (drums) to release an EP of new music and will tour when the pandemic ends.



