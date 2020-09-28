​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Grandson is the pseudonym of Canadian/American alternative artist Jordan Benjamin. He takes elements of his rock and roll, hip hop and electronic music roots and combines them to tell stories of reclaiming power over one’s life, confronting social issues facing his generation and opening up about struggles with addiction and mental health. Through his Resistance Fund, he has partnered with nonprofit organizations across the world to raise awareness and resources for those on the frontlines tackling voter suppression, climate change, social justice reform and mental health advocacy. Since releasing his modern tragedy EP series, grandson has toured extensively across North America, Russia and Europe, accumulated hundreds of millions of streams online, and received co-signs from the biggest names in rock and roll and progressive politics, from Tom Morello to Bernie Sanders. He uses music to embolden listeners, known as the grandkids, to feel a sense of agency over the direction of their lives, and provides a much-needed soundtrack to keep fighting whatever battle they may be fighting.

