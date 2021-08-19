Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Grizfolk

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Grizfolk over Zoom video!

Grizfolk’s latest album, ‘Grizfolk,’ is an epic collection of songs built through multiple creative approaches to fit into a single moment of all-encompassing luster and artful, powerful, and fun auditory brilliance. It succeeds as a mix of both of the worlds their previous albums created, and in many ways, it achieves the sound the band had been chasing all along but weren’t yet prepared to fulfill.

Half of the new songs were produced by Rich Costey (Muse, The Killers, Barns Courtney) in early 2020 after the band returned from an inspiring retreat in Joshua Tree. The other half were written and recorded remotely due to the global pandemic with the band spread out between Nashville and LA.

Grizfolk burst onto the scene with their 2014 debut EP, From the Spark, followed by 2016’s full-length Waking Up The Giants. Their catchy blend of electronic-tinged folk rock and pop styles caught the ears of fans around the globe. They returned in 2019 with Rarest Of Birds, delivering a nostalgic, summertime feel with their embracing more organic instrumentation in lieu of previous synth heavy sounds. This new era of Grizfolk may best be described as an eponymous genre encompassing both the band’s name as well as their sound, created during a time of extreme planetary tension and only succeeding because of the sense of camaraderie the four players were able to maintain despite the circumstances.

