Blues Traveler Involved in Bus Accident, Sustain Minor Injuries

Blues Traveler were involved in a bus accident last night in Minnesota on their way to the Mayo Civic Park in Rochester, Minnesota for their Aug. 20 concert. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The band and crew sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, after being trapped inside the bus. First responders and law enforcement freed the band and crew from the bus.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median,” said the band in a statement. “Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona Minnesota, Police Department, and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”

Initially, when the accident first happened, frontman John Popper posted about the incident on his Facebook page. “Bus just crashed!!” he said in the post. “Dunno what’s going on everything hurts… I think we’re stuck on the bus we’re all going to get checked but we’re still trying to get fucking door open… more later.”

Popper later posted “Got door open…gtf off the bus… ribs hurt”…“Rode in ambulance… they tried putting my neck in a brace and I got nauseous and dizzy and started fainting so I’m in the hospital.” Several hours later, Popper posted more positive news. “Getting tests at the ER,” he said. “All looking good… my blood sugar is ridiculously high.”

Though the band and crew are still shaken from the incident, Blues Traveler, who are currently on tour supporting their new album Traveler’s Blues, will still perform their scheduled show on Aug. 20 with co-headliners JJ Grey & Mofro, with additional dates through late November.