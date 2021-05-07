Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jake Wesley Rogers

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Wesley Rogers over Zoom video!

After quietly stirring up buzz as an independent pop phenomenon, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jake Wesley Rogers signs to Facet Records—the label founded by powerhouse mega songwriter Justin Tranter—in partnership with iconic Warner Records. To celebrate the news, Jake shares his major label debut single and music video “Middle of Love” today. This morning, Zane Lowe personally premiered the tune on his Apple Music 1 radio show. About Jake, Zane described him as “wildly talented” and “sometimes people are just born into it.” About “Middle of Love,” he called it a “fantastic song” and “songwriting at its finest.”

“Middle of Love” lives up to that high praise. Powered by propulsive piano and a stadium-size beat, the track leaps forward towards a massive refrain as he confesses, “I’m in the middle of love…in the middle of loving you.” The visual echoes this energy, while Jake tells his own story punctuated by vivid nostalgic lyrics and undeniable delivery. Though the bulk of his music was written before the pandemic, several were finished in lockdown, with “Middle of Love” showcasing the power of Justin’s mentorship and collaboration.

He continues to pour out his heart on his forthcoming EP—coming soon.

Born in Kansas City, MO, Jake Wesley Rogers combines skyscraping vocals, eloquent songcraft, and driving instrumentation to give pop a jolt of infectious integrity and soaring spirit. Generating 20 million-plus streams independently, he captivated a growing fanbase with various singles and the Evergreen EP [2017] and Spiritual EP [2019]. Attracting widespread acclaim, Atwood Magazine described “Little Queen” as “a triumphant anthem,” while Ones To Watch raved, “What was once a young man finding his way through solitary expression, now emerges an artist embracing a new future standing on the shoulders of his own younger self with his phenomenal new EP, Spiritual.” Eventually, Justin Tranter heard the powerful and poetic “Jacob From The Bible,” fell in love with Jake’s music, and signed him to Facet Records/Warner Records in 2020. Now, he kicks off his biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet with the single “Middle of Love” and more to come.

Jake Wesley Rogers’ bold music is queer storytelling refracted through a universal lens; it’s inspired by the authenticity and artistry of his heroes like Adele, Regina Spektor, and Florence + the Machine. His songs are for everyone, but they’re special treats for those who know and share his experiences. Jake has turned his most formative years into some of the most stunning and evocative music you’ll hear this year.

