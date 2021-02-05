Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Bell Bundy over Zoom video!

Actress, singer, and Tony nominated Broadway star, Laura Bell Bundy just released her new single “American Girl”, with the video premiering February 12th, 2021. It will be the third single off of her upcoming album “Women of Tomorrow” coming out spring 2021. Women Of Tomorrow is encapsulating the experience of the modern woman today. These original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, holding women to unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women’s bodies, doing it all, and the relationship to men. “American Girl” powerfully addresses the hardships and standards of being a woman in America, lyrically and cinematically.

The first single from the album “Get It Girl, You Go” featured Anika Nonie Rose & Shoshana Bean, the first single and the video, which premiered on People online, celebrated the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage and showcased all the democratic female candidates who ran for national office in 2020 and includes cameos from celebrities such as Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Cecily Strong, Samantha Bee, Ingrid Michaelson, Mickey Guyton & various other stars of Broadway and TV.

The second single was a stirring rendition of the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” premiered on Parade online. In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Bundy released the harrowing video for her version, which depicts a woman living and triumphing through a DV situation to raise funds for victims.

LBB has also started her own Podcast, named after the album, which powerfully and deeply dives into the issues each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward

About Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy (album’s conceiver, co-writer, co-producer) is a recording artist, songwriter, director, producer, actress and mother who gave birth naturally without drugs.

Since debuting at age 9 at Radio City Music Hall, Laura Bell Bundy has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0’s ‘Sweet Charity.’ She’s starred and appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of Television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, where she was not paid equally to male co-stars. Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award winning Beauty Mark among others.

LBB has toured in concert worldwide since 2010 where she truly struggled with commitment phobia. She didn’t wanna be tied down or told what to do! That’s when she penned hundreds of songs as an EMI/Sony songwriter (2009-2016) including her Universal Records album, Achin’ & Shakin’ which debuted on Billboard’s Top 5 Country Music Chart, and has a gold record in Norway. She was nominated for CMT Breakout Video for Giddy On Up. Her Big Machine album “Another Piece Of Me” received rave reviews in 2015 with all four music videos written, directed, & produced by Bundy. Her music has been featured in several video games including Just Dance 3, Just Dance Now, and Guitar Hero. LBB developed “Mashville” for Netflix as creator, composer and lyricist.

